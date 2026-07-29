Virginia settles dispute with women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

Virginia and Amaka Agugua-Hamilton settled after her April firing, closing a dispute that followed the Cavaliers’ Sweet 16 run.

The University of Virginia and women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton have settled the dispute over her abrupt dismissal, ending a case that began after one of the program’s biggest postseason runs in years. The settlement closes a fight that drew attention beyond Charlottesville because it touched on how major athletic departments handle power, contracts and accountability when they move quickly to replace a head coach.

Agugua-Hamilton, known as Coach Mox, was fired on April 5, 2026, a week after leading Virginia to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, according to USA Today. On the same day, the New York Post reported that Virginia had moved against its women’s basketball coach after an investigation into an alleged “nightmarish” culture, a detail that gave the dismissal a harsher backdrop than a typical coaching change. A later Facebook post from News Advance said Virginia and the former coach reached an “amicable settlement” in late June, suggesting the sides had already been working toward a resolution for weeks before the agreement became public.

AI-generated illustration

The terms of the settlement were not made public. That silence matters in a sport where coaching changes can carry as much weight in the boardroom as on the court, shaping not only recruiting and roster stability but also how university leaders explain sudden personnel decisions to players, parents, donors and fans. When a program removes a coach so soon after a deep tournament run, the question is not only who takes over next, but how much process the institution owes to the coach it just dismissed.

Agugua-Hamilton’s exit also lands in a broader national conversation about women’s college sports, where high-profile programs are increasingly managed like pressure-cooker enterprises with real financial and reputational stakes. Virginia’s decision to settle instead of extend the dispute in public leaves the school with a cleaner path into the next phase of the program, but it also leaves unanswered how the university weighed performance, culture concerns and due process in one of its most visible athletic jobs.

Aaron Josephson; cropped by Ibn Battuta via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

An AP file image attached to the settlement story showed Agugua-Hamilton on the bench during Virginia’s NCAA Tournament game against Arizona State on March 19, 2026, in Iowa City, Iowa, a reminder of how recently she had still been steering the Cavaliers on the sport’s biggest stage. The timing makes the settlement feel less like a routine personnel matter than a test of how much transparency major universities owe when they change course at the top of women’s sports.