The U.S. has scrapped its $15,000 visa bond requirement for 2026 FIFA World Cup visitors, expected to boost international fan travel.

The Trump administration has eliminated the $15,000 visa bond requirement for international fans visiting the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking a significant shift in travel policy that is poised to increase inbound tourism and fan attendance at the historic sporting event.

What Changed: Visa Bond Requirement Lifted

The previous policy, which required visitors from select countries to pay a $15,000 refundable bond as part of their visa application, was cited by many travel and tourism advocates as a barrier to international attendance at major U.S. events. According to Travel And Tour World, the removal of the bond is directly linked to the anticipated influx of World Cup visitors and the economic stimulus they bring.

Impact on International Fan Travel

Lower travel costs: Dropping the bond reduces upfront expenses for fans, making U.S. entry more accessible.

Dropping the bond reduces upfront expenses for fans, making U.S. entry more accessible. Expected surge in visitor numbers: Industry experts predict a marked increase in international arrivals for the tournament.

Industry experts predict a marked increase in international arrivals for the tournament. Economic boost: The influx of fans is expected to drive tourism spending in host cities across the U.S.

Data from the National Travel and Tourism Office shows that international sporting events have historically led to spikes in inbound tourism. With the World Cup anticipated to draw millions of fans, the policy change is likely to amplify this effect.

Policy Context and Tourism Outlook

The visa bond policy was originally implemented to discourage visa overstays by travelers from countries deemed to have higher rates of non-compliance. However, critics argued it deterred legitimate tourism and penalized fans eager to attend global events like the World Cup. The administration's decision to remove the requirement was made after consultations with travel industry leaders and event organizers, who pointed to the economic benefits of increased visitor spending.

According to research from the U.S. Travel Association, international visitors spent over $155 billion in the U.S. in 2023, and major events like the World Cup are expected to significantly raise these figures in 2026. The removal of the bond is projected to further drive spending on hotels, restaurants, and transportation in host cities.

Host Cities and Tourism Infrastructure

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be staged across 16 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with American cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami preparing for unprecedented visitor volumes. Local tourism boards and hospitality sectors are ramping up infrastructure and marketing efforts to accommodate and attract fans.

Forward-Looking Analysis

The decision to drop the visa bond is expected to set a precedent for future major international events hosted by the U.S., as stakeholders recognize the value of accessible travel policies in boosting tourism and economic growth. For fans and industry insiders alike, the move signals a more welcoming approach to global visitors and positions the U.S. as a competitive host for world-class events.

Travel experts note that sustained policy reforms and investments in tourism infrastructure will be key to maximizing the benefits of the World Cup and similar events. As fan demand grows, ongoing analysis of visitor data from sources like Statista and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will inform future decisions on travel facilitation and security.

With the visa bond requirement eliminated, the United States is poised to welcome a record number of international soccer fans in 2026, boosting tourism and economic activity across the nation.