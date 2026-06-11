Visa embeds payments in ChatGPT to power AI shopping agents

Visa put its payment rails inside ChatGPT, betting AI shoppers will buy groceries and plane tickets while the harder question is who pays when the bot errs.

Visa is moving AI shopping from suggestion to execution, embedding its payment network inside ChatGPT so a user can link a card and let the chatbot complete purchases for things like groceries, plane tickets or diapers. The promise is convenience, but the consumer-protection test is tougher: if an agent buys the wrong item, exceeds a limit, or is manipulated by a scammer, who carries the loss, and how quickly can the transaction be unwound?

The company announced the OpenAI collaboration on June 10 at the Visa Payments Forum in San Francisco, saying the system will rely on tokenized Visa credentials, real-time authorization and fraud monitoring. Visa also said users will be able to set clear permissions, including spending limits, merchant categories and required approvals. Jack Forestell, Visa’s chief product and strategy officer, said the goal is to make transactions “trusted, secure and seamless,” a phrase that underscores how much of the challenge sits behind the scenes in fraud controls, consent and merchant acceptance.

Visa is positioning the effort as broader than earlier attempts at agentic commerce, which were typically limited to one retailer or a narrow group of enrolled merchants. Visa said its approach is designed to work with any merchant that accepts Visa, while Visa handles payment authorization and fraud monitoring. That matters because it shifts the competition from a demo feature to an infrastructure fight over who sets the rules for AI-driven checkout.

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OpenAI’s own shopping push has moved quickly. Instant Checkout launched on September 29, 2025, beginning with U.S. Etsy sellers and with more than a million Shopify merchants said to be coming soon. At the time, OpenAI said more than 700 million people were using ChatGPT each week for everyday tasks. The initial version supported single-item purchases, with orders, payments and fulfillment handled by merchants through their existing systems. OpenAI said the system used the Agentic Commerce Protocol, co-developed with Stripe and leading merchant partners.

The Visa partnership builds on a larger strategy the payments company unveiled on April 30, 2025, when it introduced Visa Intelligent Commerce with partners including OpenAI, Stripe, Microsoft, Anthropic, IBM, Mistral AI, Perplexity and Samsung. Visa’s June 10 AI-commerce announcements also included Agent Score, an Agentic Directory and a Large Transaction Model trained on billions of transactions, which the company said is meant to improve fraud detection, authorization performance and reduce false declines.

Source: krqe.com

Visa is also looking beyond consumer checkout, saying it will explore enterprise uses with OpenAI, including developer-focused experiences powered by Codex. The signal from San Francisco was clear: Visa now sees AI agents not as a novelty, but as a new payment channel that will have to prove it can be safe, authorized and dispute-ready at scale.