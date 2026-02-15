Visa’s exclusive Olympic payments deal exposes Europe’s dependence on US giants, fueling debate on homegrown alternatives.

Visa’s exclusive rights as the official payment provider at the 2026 Olympics have reignited debate across Europe about the continent’s reliance on American card giants, particularly Visa and Mastercard. As the Olympic spotlight shines on Visa’s monopoly, officials, businesses, and consumers are questioning whether Europe can—or should—accelerate efforts to establish its own payment infrastructure.

Olympic Spotlight Reveals Payment Dependence

Visa’s long-standing partnership with the Olympics means that only Visa cards are accepted for on-site purchases at the Games, a policy that has frustrated many European visitors and businesses. Reuters reports that this arrangement has become a symbol of broader issues: the overwhelming market share of US-based payment networks in Europe and the slow progress of European alternatives.

Market Dominance of Visa and Mastercard

According to Statista data on European card schemes, Visa and Mastercard together control over 80% of the card payments market in the region.

in the region. The European Central Bank’s 2022 payment report underscores that although cash remains important, card payments dominate retail transactions in most EU countries.

Despite the rise of digital wallets and mobile payments, most of these services rely on underlying Visa or Mastercard rails, further cementing their influence.

European Push for Homegrown Solutions

Efforts to reduce dependence on foreign payment processors are not new. Initiatives such as the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) scheme offer fast, cross-border euro payments, but adoption among retailers and consumers remains limited compared to cards. The European Payments Council’s 2022 Annual Report notes that various consortia have tried to launch pan-European card schemes, but none have achieved the scale or recognition of their US rivals.

Challenges to European Alternatives

Fragmented national markets and regulatory hurdles slow innovation and cross-border acceptance.

Many consumers and merchants are already deeply embedded in the Visa/Mastercard ecosystem, making change costly and complex.

European regulators continue to debate whether to mandate acceptance of European alternatives at major events, but so far, no binding rules have emerged.

Olympic Frustration as a Catalyst?

The Olympics have become a flashpoint for critics of the status quo. Visitors unable to use their preferred cards or local payment methods highlight the risks of relying on one network. As Reuters notes, business groups and policymakers are calling for more investment and regulatory support for European payment systems, arguing that payment sovereignty is a matter of economic security and consumer choice.

Looking Ahead: Will Europe Close the Gap?

While the breakup with Visa and Mastercard is far from complete, momentum is building. The European Commission continues to support projects aimed at boosting homegrown payment options and reducing reliance on foreign networks, as detailed on the EU’s payment services policy page. However, experts agree that scaling up a European alternative will require significant investment, standardization, and—crucially—consumer trust.

As the 2026 Olympics put Visa’s dominance under the spotlight, the debate over Europe’s payment future is set to intensify. Whether this moment leads to real change or simply more discussion remains to be seen, but the stakes for economic independence and technological innovation have rarely been clearer.