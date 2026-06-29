Volkswagen reportedly plans to end Bosch self-driving partnership

Volkswagen was preparing to cut loose Bosch’s self-driving alliance as it hunted savings, even after the program aimed for production-ready software from mid-2026.

Volkswagen was preparing to end its Bosch automated-driving partnership as it pushed deeper into cost cutting and reworked the pace of its software bets. The tie-up, launched in January 2022 through Cariad, was built to develop driver-assistance and autonomous-driving software across Volkswagen’s brands, including Level 2 and Level 3 systems.

Bosch and Cariad branded the effort the Automated Driving Alliance. Bosch said the program was designed to deliver hands-free capability in cities, on rural roads and on highways, while Cariad said the first test vehicles were deployed in 2023 and testing later expanded to Japan and the United States. The software was being run in VW ID. Buzz and Audi Q8 vehicles, and Bosch and Cariad said in 2025 that a software stack for production projects was expected from mid-2026.

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Any breakup would land as the project neared a commercial checkpoint rather than a lab milestone. Volkswagen was also under wider financial strain, with talk of closing four German factories and cutting as many as 100,000 jobs sharpening concern over how much the group could keep spending on software-defined vehicles, electric vehicles and automated-driving systems that have yet to deliver the returns management once expected.

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Volkswagen’s investor materials showed the pressure in the first quarter of 2026: sales revenue of €75.7 billion, an operating result of €2.5 billion and vehicle sales of 2.0 million, all lower than a year earlier. Volkswagen referred questions to Cariad, while Bosch and Cariad said they do not comment on market rumors and regularly review their development partnership. If the alliance is trimmed or ended, Volkswagen would be signaling that even a flagship automation project must now compete with balance-sheet discipline, shorter timelines and a tougher view of what can be brought to market at scale.