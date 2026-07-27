Volunteers battle wildfires as France evacuates thousands near Bordeaux

Residents drove tractors and hauled water tanks into the fire line as more than 40,000 people were moved from Cap Ferret and Bordeaux’s edge.

Firefighters were still battling blazes near Bordeaux on July 26, two days after France asked the European Union for help, while residents with tractors, hoses and water tanks moved into the fire line across southwestern France. The improvised effort came as official crews were stretched across the Gironde, where flames threatened villages, farms and homes near Lege-Cap-Ferret.

More than 10,000 people were evacuated from homes and campsites near France’s Atlantic coast on July 23. Later that day, a wildfire near Bordeaux drove out another 7,000 residents and tourists, bringing the total moved to 12,000 as the fire advanced through dry land in the Gironde department.

By July 24, France ordered the total evacuation of the Cap Ferret peninsula. Authorities moved more than 40,000 people by road and sea from the holiday area as the fire spread through the coastal strip and toward suburbs around Bordeaux.

AI-generated illustration

Extreme heat, deepening drought and water shortages left vegetation tinder-dry across southwestern France. Climate change is worsening Europe’s water shortages and helping wildfires spread faster and farther.

In villages and on farms around Bordeaux, people used tractors to push back flames, hoses to wet down burning edges and water tanks to keep embers from jumping to new ground when firefighters could not be everywhere at once.