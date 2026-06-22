Vondrousova banned four years for refusing anti-doping test

A tribunal ruled that refusing a doping test counts like a failed one, sending Markéta Vondroušová to a four-year ban that runs to June 21, 2030.

Refusing an anti-doping test carries the same starting sanction as a positive result, and that principle now has one of tennis’s clearest tests. Markéta Vondroušová, the 2023 Wimbledon women’s champion, was suspended for four years after an independent tribunal found there was “no compelling justification” for her refusal to provide a sample at her home in December 2025.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said a Doping Control Officer visited Vondroušová’s home at around 8 p.m. on 3 December 2025 for an out-of-competition test. Vondroušová did not submit a sample. Under anti-doping rules, that refusal is treated at the starting point for sanction the same way as an adverse finding, a safeguard designed to stop players from avoiding testing by simply declining to cooperate.

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The tribunal considered Vondroušová’s explanation, including her claims that stress, poor mental health and safety fears affected her judgment. In April 2026, she said she had suffered an “acute stress reaction” during the random visit and later said fear clouded her judgment. The panel also heard testimony from the Doping Control Officer before ruling against her.

Vondroušová, who reached a career-high world singles ranking of No. 6 in September 2023, was 26 at the hearing. Her case came after a difficult period on court as well, with injuries and longstanding shoulder pain limiting her schedule. She had not played a singles match since the Adelaide event in January before appearing in Billie Jean King Cup doubles against Switzerland.

Karen Moorhouse, the ITIA chief executive, said unpredictable testing remains essential to protecting clean sport, while stressing that player and tester welfare also matters. She said testers are trained, carry identification and use a witness whose gender matches the player, underscoring the procedural rules meant to reduce conflict when out-of-competition tests are carried out.

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The suspension runs until 21 June 2030. Vondroušová, the ITIA and the Czech National Anti-Doping Organisation all have the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. While suspended, Vondroušová cannot play in, coach at or attend events organised or sanctioned by the ITF, WTA, ATP, the Grand Slams or any national association, a broad prohibition that makes refusal cases as consequential as any positive test for tennis’s credibility.