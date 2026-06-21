Vozinha aims to repeat historic Spain heroics against Uruguay

Vozinha’s seven-save masterclass against Spain turned a 40-year-old debutant veteran into Cape Verde’s symbol of defiance, while his mother’s Miami trip became part of the story.

Vozinha carried Cape Verde’s World Cup breakthrough on his gloves against Spain, turning a scoreless draw into one of the tournament’s first major shocks. The 40-year-old goalkeeper, whose full name is Josimar José Évora Dias, stopped seven of Spain’s 27 shots in the 0-0 result on June 15 and finished the night as man of the match, tears running as the final whistle sounded.

That performance did more than frustrate a favored opponent. It pushed Cape Verde, playing in its first World Cup, into the global spotlight and made Vozinha the face of a side built on discipline and persistence rather than pedigree. His Instagram following reportedly jumped from 56,000 to 14.2 million after the match, a measure of how quickly one veteran goalkeeper became the story of the team.

Vozinha’s rise also reflects an unusually long road to the top. Born in Mindelo, he debuted professionally with Batuque in 2007 and did not become a full-time professional until he was 25. Since 2012, he has represented Cape Verde while also building a club career that has stretched across Portugal, Moldova, Angola, Cyprus and Slovakia, more than 200 matches and 19 seasons that gave him a keeper’s education in survival and repetition.

That background matters for Cape Verde’s approach against Uruguay in Miami. Vozinha has become the clearest expression of a defensive formula that depends on concentration, patience and a goalkeeper willing to absorb pressure against more decorated opponents. His nickname, Vozinha, means little grandmother in Portuguese, but his value to Cape Verde has been anything but gentle, especially in the way he organized himself against Spain and held the line long enough for the underdog to leave with a historic point.

The human side of the story deepened before the Uruguay match. Vozinha’s mother, Ana Candida Evora, had missed the Spain game because of visa problems and cost, with the family unable to meet an estimated $15,000 bond. U.S. officials later granted her visa and waived the fees, clearing the way for her to see her son in Miami. She had said she hoped to travel but could not make it, and told reporters she had predicted no ball would get past her son.

For Cape Verde, the result against Spain was already a landmark. Vozinha’s preparation, experience and emotional steadiness have now made him central to something larger than a single save or a single match: a first World Cup campaign in which resilience has become the team’s defining competitive edge.