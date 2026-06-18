Wahi pulled into French corruption probe over suspicious betting on booking

Unusual international bets on a Wahi yellow card pushed French authorities into a corruption probe that briefly put the Ivory Coast forward in custody.

Unusual bets placed internationally on Elye Wahi being booked in Nice’s final-day match against Metz pushed the Ivory Coast forward into a French corruption probe that briefly took him into custody and put football’s betting controls under scrutiny. The French Professional Football League said its monitoring partners flagged the pattern after OGC Nice met FC Metz on May 17, 2026, a match the official Ligue 1 sheet shows ended 0-0 on Matchday 34.

The Marseille prosecutor’s office said a 23-year-old Ligue 1 player was taken into custody on May 29 in an investigation into suspected organized fraud, organized sports corruption, handling stolen goods and money laundering. Reuters-derived reports said Wahi was the player held in Marseille and later released shortly afterward. He was not immediately available to comment and was not named publicly as a suspect. The league said it alerted authorities after the betting spike was detected, but it did not open disciplinary proceedings of its own.

AI-generated illustration

The case shows how modern anti-corruption systems in football often begin with market surveillance rather than eyewitness testimony. A yellow card is a routine match event, but when wager volume on that outcome jumps sharply across international markets, it can trigger a review for possible spot-fixing. Even then, a betting alert is only a signal. Investigators still need evidence tying the wagering pattern to deliberate conduct before they can move from suspicion to an allegation of manipulation.

Photo by Ben Khatry

That distinction matters because players can be drawn into inquiries before any charge is filed, and Wahi’s case has now done that in a highly visible way. The Ivory Coast team said it had no information on the matter, while the timing is especially sensitive because Wahi is part of Ivory Coast’s World Cup squad. The scrutiny has spread beyond one player to the governance structures around the game: in November 2024, French investigators raided the offices of the French football league and CVC Capital Partners in a separate corruption and embezzlement probe tied to an investment deal.

Paul Vaurie via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The broader backdrop is a sport whose betting economy has grown far beyond France. Sports wagering is legal there, but the same expansion that has made betting easier to access has also made monitoring more important, from Europe to the United States, where state-by-state legalization accelerated after the Supreme Court opened the door in 2018. For French football, the Wahi inquiry is less about one booking than about how quickly a single yellow card can turn into a governance test.