Wai Ching Ho, Marvel villain in Daredevil, dies at 82

Wai Ching Ho, whose Madame Gao became one of Marvel TV’s most enduring villains, died at 82. Peter Shinkoda confirmed her death after posting a tribute on July 11, 2026.

Wai Ching Ho, the Hong Kong-born actress who played Madame Gao across Daredevil, Iron Fist and The Defenders, died at 82. Former Daredevil co-star Peter Shinkoda publicly confirmed her death on Saturday, July 11, 2026, and fellow former co-star Judy Lei also paid tribute.

Ho was born on November 16, 1943, in Hong Kong and worked for decades across screen and stage. Her most recognizable television role began when she joined Daredevil in its first season, then continued through multiple Marvel projects, giving the Netflix-era franchise one of its most durable villains in Madame Gao.

That part mattered beyond superhero plotting. Ho’s recurring presence put an older Asian woman at the center of a major American pop-culture property at a time when actresses her age and background were still far too often pushed to the margins. Her performance, reprised in Iron Fist and The Defenders, made Madame Gao a rare figure of sustained authority, menace and visibility in a field that has long offered narrow roles to Asian and Asian American women.

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Ho’s late-career screen work also reached well outside Marvel. She voiced Grandma Wu in Pixar’s Turning Red, appeared in Hustlers, and had a recurring role on Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. The range of those credits, from a Disney-owned animated feature to a Netflix comic-book franchise and a contemporary comedy series, reflected a career that kept finding new audiences well after the roles available to older Asian actresses had historically been limited.

No cause of death had been made public in the earliest accounts of her death, though a later report said Ho had suffered a stroke shortly before she died. Her film and television work leaves behind a compact but highly visible record, one that helped widen the screen space available to older Asian and Asian American performers while showing how rare that space remained.