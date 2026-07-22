Wall Street waits for Big Tech earnings to test AI rally

U.S. futures slipped as traders braced for Alphabet, Tesla and Intel earnings, with AI spending and chip weakness testing a rally built on megacaps.

U.S. stock index futures dipped Wednesday as investors turned cautious before the first big wave of Big Tech earnings, with weakness in chip stocks adding pressure. Alphabet, Tesla and other large technology and internet names were set to shape sentiment well beyond their own businesses because a small cluster of megacaps has carried much of the market’s advance this year.

The focus is no longer just on whether the companies beat earnings estimates. Traders are watching AI investment, cloud demand, digital advertising growth, margins and capital spending on chips, servers and data centers. Alphabet and Intel were singled out in Reuters’ July 17 week-ahead coverage as key names for the AI trade, a sign that investors want proof that the money being poured into artificial intelligence can still justify the market’s enthusiasm and the companies’ rich valuations.

That scrutiny matters because heavy spending can help future growth while pressuring near-term profits and free cash flow. Chip stocks were already moving sentiment ahead of the first major reports, and Reuters said Wall Street had been trading ahead of megacap earnings as investors positioned for the results. The reaction to the first batch will likely influence whether the Nasdaq can keep leading or whether the rally broadens, stalls or reverses.

The backdrop is broader than one earnings week. Investors are still weighing monetary policy, tariff concerns and the strength of the consumer, and Reuters’ July 3 market coverage said traders were looking for Fed clues and earnings signs as tech wobbled. CNBC said nearly 80 S&P 500 companies were due to report the following week, while FactSet said the second-quarter 2026 S&P 500 earnings season was off to a strong start relative to expectations, with both the share of companies posting positive surprises and the size of those surprises above recent averages.

That mix of solid early results and intense scrutiny leaves Big Tech with little room for error. If Alphabet, Tesla and their peers deliver firm guidance on ad sales, cloud demand and AI spending, the market could extend gains. If they signal slower growth or heavier capital spending than investors want to see, the pullback could spread quickly because so much of the index is concentrated in those names. For portfolios tied to the S&P 500, including many retirement accounts, this earnings stretch has become a test of whether the AI rally still has room to run.