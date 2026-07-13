Waller says Fed may need rate hike if inflation stays hot

Waller said the Fed may need to lift rates if inflation stays hot, signaling that several more months of data will decide whether borrowing costs stay high.

Christopher J. Waller said the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates in the near term if inflation keeps running above target, a sharper warning that underscored how little room policymakers have to relax. Speaking July 13 at the New York Association for Business Economics in New York, the Fed governor said several months of lower inflation readings would be needed before he felt confident the price outlook was improving.

Waller described the economy’s "real side" as solid, pointing to resilient household and business spending and a stable labor market. But he said inflation and monetary policy are "at a crossroads," with core personal consumption expenditures inflation rising from 3.0% in December 2025 to 3.4% in May 2026, well above the Fed’s 2% target.

That makes the timeline for any easing look longer, not shorter. If Waller’s reading of the data holds, mortgage rates are likely to stay elevated for longer, credit card borrowing costs would remain under pressure, and companies weighing new equipment purchases or expansion plans would continue to face expensive financing. A rate hike would go further, tightening credit just as households and firms are still spending.

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The Fed’s June 16-17 meeting already left the federal funds target range unchanged at 3.5% to 3.75%, and the June Federal Open Market Committee statement said inflation remains elevated while economic activity is expanding at a solid pace. Waller’s remarks suggested that a hot inflation print this week could force the committee to consider tightening policy rather than moving toward cuts.

He also warned against waiting too long. Waller said the Fed should not be "lackadaisical" if the data move in the wrong direction and said policymakers should not squander the advantage of anchored inflation expectations. At the same time, he said he did not want to raise rates prematurely and risk a recession, laying out the central tension now dividing the Fed.

Photo by Connor Scott McManus

The remarks came as concerns mounted over another oil-price shock after the resumption of military conflict with Iran, and as Fed officials remained split over whether rates will need to rise later in 2026. Waller said recent inflation pressures may be broadening beyond tariffs and energy costs, suggesting the surge is becoming harder to dismiss as a temporary spike.