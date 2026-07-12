Walmart and Amazon slash Dyson, Shark vacuums up to 49 percent off

Walmart cut a Dyson vacuum from $589.99 to $299.99 as Amazon pushed limited-time deals on Shark and Tineco, tightening the summer price war on home cleaning gear.

Walmart has cut the Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum to $299.99 from $589.99, a markdown that puts one of its best-known cordless models at roughly 49 percent off. Amazon is pressing the same category with limited-time deals on Dyson vacuums, Shark uprights and cordless models, and Tineco wet-dry machines, making vacuum pricing one of the clearest signs of summer retail competition.

The discounts are landing in a market where vacuum cleaner sales are still large enough to matter. Global Market Insights estimated the household vacuum cleaner market at $20.3 billion in 2025 and projected $21.6 billion in 2026, with Dyson holding more than 15 percent share in 2025. That scale helps explain why retailers fight hard for shoppers looking to replace a worn-out machine or trade up to a cordless or wet-dry model.

Walmart’s Dyson deals page says the retailer is offering up to 35 percent off Dyson favorites, including vacuums, haircare and more, while its floor-care category features Dyson, Shark and Bissell. Amazon’s vacuum pages similarly surface Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe and Shark cordless models as best sellers, and its Tineco page lists the iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete and Floor ONE Stretch S6 as limited-time deals. For shoppers, those labels matter: a real markdown usually comes with a posted previous price, a fixed current price and a clear discount percentage, not just a vague “deal” tag.

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The timing is no accident. Walmart Deals ran June 22 to 28, 2026, and Amazon Prime Day 2026 ran June 23 to 26, turning the late-June window into a head-to-head promotion stretch for home goods and kitchen items. When those events overlap, vacuum prices often become sharper and more visible because retailers are using the same products to pull traffic into broader carts.

Consumer Reports continues to rank and review vacuums by carpet performance, bare-floor pickup, pet hair, filtration, run time and noise, which gives buyers a practical way to judge whether a sale price is meaningful. In this round, the clearest test is simple: compare the posted current price with the struck-through original price, check whether the model is labeled limited-time or best seller, and look for brand names such as Dyson, Shark and Tineco that routinely anchor the category’s deepest cuts.