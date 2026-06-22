Walmart cuts AirPods Max 2 to record low $399.99 in every color

Walmart’s AirPods Max 2 hit $399.99, a $150 cut on Apple’s newest over-ear headphones and a rare drop across every color.

Walmart’s $399.99 price tag on Apple’s AirPods Max 2 is the kind of markdown that rarely happens on a flagship Apple product. The cut takes $150 off the $549 headphones and signals a broader retail shift: premium electronics are getting discounted more aggressively as shoppers grow more price-sensitive.

Apple introduced AirPods Max 2 in March 2026, positioning the over-ear headphones as a sharper, more capable upgrade built around the H2 chip. The company says the new model adds Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation, while also improving Active Noise Cancellation and overall sound quality. Apple says the headphones deliver up to 1.5 times more Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation and up to 20 hours of listening or movie watching with ANC and Spatial Audio enabled.

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The new model comes in five colors: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Orange. Walmart’s Deals pricing put those colors at $399.99, making this the lowest price seen so far by a wide margin. Amazon was also showing Starlight at $399.99, while some Walmart listings have reflected different pricing, including a Starlight page at $519. That variation makes the exact offer worth checking before buying, but the broader message is clear: the price floor on Apple’s premium headset has moved lower.

That matters because the AirPods Max line has always lived in luxury territory. Apple’s original AirPods Max launched at $549 and was the company’s first noise-canceling over-ear headphone, so a $150 discount on the follow-up model is a meaningful break from Apple’s usual pricing discipline. It also lands at a time when discounting on top-tier consumer tech has become harder to ignore.

SimonWaldherr via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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For shoppers already in Apple’s ecosystem and looking for high-end noise cancellation, the current $399.99 price is the strongest case yet for buying. The headphones were praised for excellent sound quality, impressive noise cancellation, and a high-end build, so the value proposition is real at this level. For anyone who already owns the first AirPods Max, or who does not need the H2-powered features and updated ANC, waiting for a further price dip still makes sense. The market is showing that even Apple’s most premium audio gear is now vulnerable to a sharper deal.