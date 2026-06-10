Walmart cuts Apple AirPods Pro 3 to record low $179 ahead of Prime Day

Walmart’s $179 AirPods Pro 3 deal undercuts Apple’s $249 list price by $70 and beats the prior record low by $20.

Walmart has pushed Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 down to $179, a new low for the earbuds and $70 below Apple’s $249 list price. The drop lands just ahead of Prime Day and slices another $20 off the $199 record that had stood as the best price for the model earlier this year.

Apple introduced AirPods Pro 3 on September 9, 2025, and billed them as a major upgrade over AirPods Pro 2. The company said the earbuds deliver up to 2 times more active noise cancellation, add heart rate sensing and Live Translation, improve fit, and bring longer battery life. Apple also gave them IP57 water and dust resistance, five ear-tip sizes including XXS, and a charging case with next-generation Ultra Wideband technology for improved Precision Finding.

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That makes this more than a routine clearance move. AirPods Pro 3 are still priced at $249 on Apple’s own store, and Walmart’s product pages generally show the same $249 list price, with some listings having been discounted to $229 before this latest markdown. At $179, the current offer sits well below Apple’s standard pricing and below the previous low that Amazon and Walmart reached at $199.

Source: i5.walmartimages.com

For iPhone users, the appeal is not just the discount. AirPods Pro 3 remain one of Apple’s most tightly integrated audio products, with automatic device switching, seamless pairing and hearing-health features built into the ecosystem. Apple also says the earbuds can last up to 8 hours with active noise cancellation, giving the model enough practical upgrades to keep demand high even as the price changes.

Arne Müseler via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0 de)

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The timing suggests a familiar pre-Prime Day tactic, but the value is real. A sale can be easy to ignore when a product has been discounted before; this one is different because it sets a new benchmark for Apple’s latest wireless earbuds. Unless another retailer undercuts it soon, $179 stands as a genuinely rare price for a device that is still very much in Apple’s current lineup.