Walt Odets, psychologist who wrote about survivor guilt, dies at 79

Walt Odets gave names to survivor guilt and depression among HIV-negative gay men, helping turn AIDS-era shame into a subject for clinical care.

Walt Odets, the Berkeley clinical psychologist who wrote about survivor's guilt and depression among HIV-negative gay men during the AIDS crisis, died July 7 at 79.

Odets spent decades in private practice in Berkeley, California, working with gay men across the San Francisco Bay Area. He became known for describing the psychological toll of surviving the epidemic when so many peers were sick or dying, and for treating that pain as a legitimate part of gay mental health rather than a private failing.

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His 1995 book, In the Shadow of the Epidemic: Being HIV-Negative in the Age of AIDS, gave that experience a clinical vocabulary. The 328-page book examined the emotional and psychological effects of AIDS on HIV-negative gay men, including survivor guilt and depression. Three years earlier, Odets had published Survivor Guilt in HIV-Negative Gay Men, a 1994 piece that later resurfaced in discussions of AIDS-era trauma and grief.

That influence extended well beyond the first decades of the epidemic. A 2012 Treatment Action Group paper on the legacy of the past credited Robert Kerzner and Odets for insight into these questions, citing Odets's work on survivor guilt among HIV-negative gay men. For clinicians and researchers, his writing helped frame the emotional lives of men who had lived through the epidemic without contracting HIV, but who still carried its losses.

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Odets returned to the subject in Out of the Shadows: Reimagining Gay Men’s Lives, a 368-page book published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux on June 4, 2019. Harvard Kennedy School described the book as addressing how even many young gay men from more progressive backgrounds still struggle with the legacy of early-life stigma. That placed Odets's work squarely in the longer history of LGBTQ mental health, where shame, depression and isolation continued to shape lives long after the worst years of AIDS.

Walt Whitman Odets via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

By the end of his career, Odets had become a reference point for writers and mental health professionals trying to explain what the epidemic did to gay men who survived it. His books preserved a record of that damage and gave later generations a language for survival that reached beyond the virus itself.