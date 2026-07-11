Walz pulls Minnesota Guard from Washington amid troop deployment backlash

Tim Walz pulled Minnesota’s Guard out of Washington early, intensifying pressure on Gretchen Whitmer as Democratic governors resist Trump’s capital deployment.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pulled his state’s National Guard contingent out of Washington early, intensifying pressure on other Democratic governors still keeping troops in the capital and exposing the limits of presidential leverage over state-controlled forces. Minnesota had sent just over 100 troops for the 250th anniversary celebrations in Washington; Michigan sent roughly 160.

The Minnesota departure comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces mounting calls to follow suit. A coalition of think tanks, civic, labor and civil rights groups asked Whitmer to withdraw Michigan’s Guard forces, arguing that Donald Trump’s use of troops in Washington is unlike the routine out-of-state Guard requests past presidents have made for major events in the capital.

In August 2025, Trump issued an emergency order over crime, activated the local Washington, D.C. National Guard and briefly took control of the city’s police department. The mission began with the city’s 250th anniversary celebrations and stretched into a prolonged federal presence. The overall force in Washington had generally run between 2,300 and 2,600 troops, but it climbed to about 5,000 in recent weeks for the Great American State Fair, the July 4 fireworks and other large events.

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Guard members in Washington have been used far beyond static security. They have responded to medical emergencies, assisted with arrests, helped enforce the juvenile curfew, carried out beautification projects and handled snow removal during a January storm.

Both Minnesota and Michigan have joined other Democratic-led states in supporting a lawsuit challenging the ongoing deployment.