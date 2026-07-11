Warhammer 40,000 starter set brings Space Marines and Orks to newcomers

Games Workshop’s new starter box bundles Space Marines, Orks, rules, terrain and dice into one path from first game to Combat Patrol.

Games Workshop has packed Space Marines and Orks into a new Warhammer 40,000 Starter Set aimed at newcomers, turning the game’s entry point into a single box that carries players from first turns to Combat Patrol play. The set includes two complete Combat Patrol armies, a Core Rules book, 15 pieces of unpainted terrain, a double-sided game board, range rulers, dice and a Starter Guide or Starter Set Handbook.

That bundle matters because Combat Patrol is the company’s fastest on-ramp to Warhammer 40,000, framed as the quickest and most straightforward way to start collecting and playing. Instead of asking a new player to choose a faction, buy separate rulebooks, source terrain and piece together a legal force, the starter box gives both sides of the table and enough table gear to start learning immediately. The learning curve is still there, but it is narrower: the rules are centralized, the armies are preselected and the first games are built around compact forces rather than full-scale army construction.

AI-generated illustration

The timing is part of a wider rollout around the new edition. Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon is the new launch box for the edition and Games Workshop described it as the biggest Warhammer 40,000 launch set yet, with the setting tied to Armageddon and the return of the fighting there. The Starter Set was revealed during the Big Summer Preview, whose broader coverage was published on 26 June 2026.

Games Workshop also refreshed the digital side of the game ahead of the launch cycle. Its Warhammer 40,000 downloads page was updated on 17 June 2026 with the latest core rules and faction packs, including Orks and Space Marines. The official downloads page lists the Space Marines faction pack as last updated on 8 June 2026 and the Orks faction pack as last updated on 9 June 2026, giving new players a current rules baseline before buying the boxed set.

Mick Garratt via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The economics of the product are straightforward even without a published price: the starter box reduces the number of separate purchases needed to begin. For a hobby often defined by incremental spending, that is the clearest attempt yet to present Warhammer 40,000 as a complete entry package rather than a series of add-ons.