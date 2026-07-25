Warner Bros. Discovery sues Amazon over alleged poaching of executives

Warner Bros. Discovery sued Amazon over Pia Barlow, saying she was hired more than 16 months before her contract expired and that other WBD employees were targeted too.

Warner Bros. Discovery sued Amazon in Los Angeles court in July 2026, accusing the company of poaching HBO Max marketing executive Pia Barlow while she was still under contract and of pushing other WBD employees to break their agreements. The complaint, filed July 24 at 11:43 p.m. EDT, puts a Hollywood talent fight squarely into California’s long-running dispute over how far employers can go to lock in executives.

WBD said Amazon induced Barlow to leave more than 16 months before her contract was set to expire, and that the hiring was part of a broader effort involving employees across multiple Warner subsidiaries. Variety described the allegations as a “lawless employee shopping spree,” while TheWrap said the lawsuit accused Amazon of “inducing contracted employees to breach their employment agreements.” ComingSoon also said the complaint reached beyond Barlow to other WBD workers.

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The legal stakes are bigger than one executive’s move. California is known for hostility toward noncompete clauses, but the fight here centers on term employment agreements and whether they can be enforced when a rival company tries to recruit someone before a deal runs out. If WBD succeeds in showing Amazon knowingly targeted people still under contract, studios and streamers could face sharper pressure to write tighter executive agreements and to police recruiting more aggressively.

That matters in a labor market where senior entertainment executives can shift quickly between legacy studios and tech-backed streamers. Warner Bros. Discovery remains a major Hollywood employer with multiple business lines, and the company’s decision to sue signals that it sees executive mobility as a business risk, not just a human resources issue. For Amazon, the case adds to broader scrutiny of its labor and business practices, including separate 2026 legal attention around Amazon MGM Studios and other employment or contract disputes.

Source: Deadline

The dispute now tests a familiar California tension: companies want certainty when they pay for executive talent, but the state’s worker-mobility rules leave fewer tools to stop a rival from making an attractive offer. How the court reads those contracts could shape recruiting power across Hollywood and streaming well beyond these two companies.