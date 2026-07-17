Warner, Hochul and Homan to discuss immigration on Face the Nation

CBS News lined up Mark Warner, Kathy Hochul and Tom Homan for one immigration-heavy Sunday, setting up a clash over border policy, Democratic strategy and New York’s role.

CBS News listed a July 19 Face the Nation lineup that puts Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and White House border czar Tom Homan on the same Sunday program. The booking points to a week where immigration enforcement, party messaging and the influence of large-state governors are all poised to collide on national television.

The show has been leaning hard into the issue. On the July 5 broadcast of Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, Ed O'Keefe spoke with NCAA President Charlie Baker and Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Carlos Gimenez about immigration and their American stories, keeping migration at the center of the network’s political coverage. The return of another immigration-focused lineup suggests the subject remains one of the dominant fights heading into the week.

Homan’s appearance carries added weight because of the way CBS News framed his role in a March 29 Face the Nation transcript. Margaret Brennan said he had been tasked by the president to help oversee ICE efforts following the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti earlier that year in Minneapolis. That history gives Homan a public-safety backdrop as well as an enforcement one, and it positions him to face questions about how the administration is balancing border policy with local fallout.

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Hochul enters the conversation from a different front: New York. CBS New York has already tracked her interaction with Homan, including coverage of Hochul meeting with the Trump border czar after recent incidents involving ICE and a separate segment on Hochul voicing immigration concerns to him. That makes her appearance especially relevant to the friction between state leaders and federal immigration authorities, particularly in a state where enforcement disputes quickly become public and political.

Warner’s presence broadens the frame beyond enforcement and state conflict. As a senior Senate Democrat from Virginia, he adds a party-strategy dimension to a lineup otherwise anchored by a governor and the administration’s border czar. Taken together, the guests suggest Face the Nation is preparing a national argument over who gets to define the party’s immigration message, and how aggressively Washington, New York and other major states will press their competing cases.