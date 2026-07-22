Warner urges Wall Street firms to shun Trump post access deal

Warner warned Wall Street off a $100,000-a-month Trump post feed that could give traders a private market edge before other investors.

Sen. Mark Warner on Tuesday urged banks and trading firms to stay away from a Trump Media & Technology Group proposal that would sell early access to Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts. The plan called for a $100,000 monthly fee for the fastest feed of the U.S. president’s posts, a setup that has sharpened concerns about who gets market-moving information first.

The product, called Truth API, was described as delivering posts from the 10 most influential accounts faster than a regular push notification and was expected to begin in early August 2026. Warner, a top Democratic senator, pressed Wall Street firms not to buy in, framing the issue as one of market integrity as much as politics. Trump’s posts have long been viewed as capable of moving markets, which is why a paid early look raised alarms about whether a trading desk could gain a private edge over competitors.

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The concern is not limited to whether the arrangement can be sold as a platform service rather than a direct political favor. Banks, asset managers and brokerages that pay for faster access would be buying something close to an informational advantage, with the potential to shape trades around policy hints, tariff signals or other market-sensitive clues embedded in the president’s online messages. That has put the deal in the same conversation as influence peddling, even as the company moves ahead with a commercial pitch.

There were also signs that Wall Street may not be eager to take part. Additional reporting said at least two large banks were not interested in the arrangement, suggesting the reputational risk could outweigh any trading advantage. For firms that are already under scrutiny from investors, regulators and the public, the prospect of paying for earlier access to presidential messaging carries the danger of looking like a private channel to power.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The episode underscores how closely political speech and financial markets now overlap. Trump’s social media posts have repeatedly been treated as signals by investors, and Reuters and other outlets have described them as market-moving. Turning that pattern into a paid service would intensify the debate over whether political communication can be monetized for selective advantage, and how far regulators such as the SEC are prepared to go when the line between public speech and tradable information gets blurred.