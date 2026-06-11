Warren, Krishnamoorthi question Goldman CEO over Epstein-linked lawyer

Warren and Krishnamoorthi pressed David Solomon on whether Goldman Sachs is keeping Kathy Ruemmler, raising new questions about governance and Epstein fallout.

Goldman Sachs is facing fresh scrutiny over whether it can keep one of its most senior legal advisers tied to Jeffrey Epstein without deepening reputational damage. Elizabeth Warren and Raja Krishnamoorthi pressed chief executive David Solomon over a reported plan to keep Kathy Ruemmler at the firm after disclosures showed she had accepted gifts from Epstein and advised him on how to respond to press inquiries about his crimes.

The lawmakers sent their letter on June 9 and asked Solomon to respond by June 26. Their central concern was not only whether Goldman had adequately vetted Ruemmler before hiring her, but whether the bank had effectively decided that her relationship with Epstein was acceptable when she was elevated to a top legal role. Goldman declined to comment.

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The pressure intensified after the Justice Department released material this year showing a sustained exchange between Ruemmler and Epstein, spanning roughly 2014 to 2019. Reuters reported that the records included emails, text messages and photographs referencing items such as a Hermès watch band, handbag, boots and wine. Goldman said in February that Ruemmler would resign after those disclosures, and her departure was set to take effect at the end of June.

That timeline was complicated by a June 5 Bloomberg report saying Solomon had pressed Ruemmler to stay and that she had agreed to remain as an adviser. Warren and Krishnamoorthi asked Solomon to explain whether Ruemmler would no longer leave the bank, what title and duties she would have, how her pay would be structured and whether Solomon had pushed her to remain. In their view, the episode reaches beyond one lawyer and speaks to Solomon’s judgment and his fitness to lead one of the country’s largest banks.

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Ruemmler’s standing at Goldman has long been prominent. The firm first announced in April 2020 that Kathryn H. Ruemmler would join as global head of Regulatory Affairs and a member of the Management Committee. Goldman’s leadership page now describes her as chief legal officer and general counsel, chair of the Firmwide Conduct Committee, co-vice chair of the Firmwide Reputational Risk Committee and a member of the Firmwide Enterprise Risk Committee.

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The lawmakers’ intervention lands as Congress keeps using Epstein-related disclosures to test the credibility of public figures and financial executives. The Justice Department said on January 30 that it had published more than 3 million additional pages under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which President Trump signed on November 19, 2025. For Wall Street, the case is another reminder that old ties to Epstein continue to carry legal, political and brand risk long after the financier’s death.