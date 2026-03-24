Warriors Win OT but Lose Moses Moody to Knee Injury

Golden State secures a hard-fought overtime victory but faces uncertainty after Moses Moody sustains a serious left knee injury.

Golden State clinched a tense overtime victory on Sunday night, but the triumph was overshadowed by a significant setback: Moses Moody exited the game with a serious left knee injury. The incident, which occurred during the extra period, has cast a cloud over the Warriors’ latest win and raised questions about Moody’s availability in the coming weeks.

Moody Injured in Overtime Thriller

The overtime win added another notch to the Warriors’ record in closely contested games this season. However, the mood in the locker room was subdued after Moody went down with a noncontact injury to his left knee, as reported by both the San Francisco Chronicle and ESPN. The timing couldn’t have been worse for the Warriors, who have been relying on Moody’s defensive versatility and scoring punch off the bench.

Moody’s injury occurred during a noncontact play in overtime, suggesting a potentially serious ligament issue.

He left the court under his own power but was visibly in pain and did not return to the game.

The Warriors have not yet released an official statement regarding the severity, pending further medical evaluation.

Impact on the Warriors’ Roster

Moody has been an important contributor this season, appearing in a majority of the team’s games and averaging career-best numbers in points, rebounds, and shooting efficiency. His absence could force coach Steve Kerr to adjust rotations, especially with the playoffs nearing and the team already battling depth challenges.

NBA injury reports show that noncontact knee injuries often lead to extended absences, sometimes requiring weeks or months of rehabilitation. The team’s medical staff is expected to conduct imaging and further tests early this week to determine the extent of the damage.

What Noncontact Knee Injuries Mean in the NBA

Noncontact knee injuries are a concern across professional basketball, as highlighted by research on NBA injury trends. Such injuries can range from sprains to more severe ligament tears, and the outcomes are highly variable. The Warriors will be hoping for the best, but recent history suggests a cautious outlook is warranted.

Warriors’ Overtime Success and Moody’s Role

The Warriors’ frequent overtime appearances this season have tested the roster’s stamina and depth. Moody’s ability to contribute at both ends has been a key factor in several of these contests. Should he miss significant time, the team may need to rely more heavily on less experienced players or seek additional support from their bench.

Looking Ahead

As the Warriors await a definitive diagnosis, the focus will shift to how they adjust without one of their core rotation players. The outcome of Moody’s medical evaluation will not only influence Golden State’s playoff aspirations but could also impact the balance of power in the Western Conference.

For now, fans and analysts alike are closely monitoring updates from the team’s medical staff, hoping that Moody’s injury is less severe than initially feared. As the official NBA injury tracker is updated, further information will become available regarding his prognosis and expected recovery timeline.

The Warriors’ ability to adapt in Moody’s absence will be a storyline to watch as the regular season approaches its final stretch.