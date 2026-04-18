Warriors Season Ends After Play-In Loss to Suns

The Golden State Warriors’ season ended in disappointment as they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in game, highlighted by Draymond Green’s ejection.

The Golden State Warriors’ turbulent 2023-24 season came to a close Wednesday night as they fell to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference play-in game. The matchup, which was televised in the Bay Area, saw the Warriors’ playoff hopes dashed after a series of costly turnovers and an emotional ejection of Draymond Green.

High Stakes, High Emotions in the Play-In

Entering the play-in tournament, the Warriors were hoping to salvage a season marked by injuries and inconsistency. Facing a strong Suns team, Golden State needed a win to keep their playoff run alive. However, the night quickly turned challenging as the Warriors struggled offensively, and Draymond Green’s second-half ejection further disrupted their rhythm.

Draymond Green’s Ejection Shifts Momentum

One of the night’s pivotal moments came when Draymond Green was ejected in the third quarter after receiving two technical fouls. The incident, which followed a heated exchange with officials, left the Warriors without their defensive anchor. Green’s ejection was his sixth of the season, continuing a trend of emotional outbursts that have impacted the team throughout the year.

The Warriors were trailing by single digits at the time of the ejection, but the Suns capitalized on the momentum shift, pulling away in the fourth quarter.

Golden State struggled to contain Phoenix’s backcourt, with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal combining for over 50 points.

Key Statistics from the Game

According to the official NBA box score, the Warriors shot just 41% from the field and committed 17 turnovers. Stephen Curry led the team in scoring with 28 points, but the bench contributed just 12 points, highlighting the depth issues that plagued the roster all season. The Suns, meanwhile, shot 48% and dominated the rebounding battle.

Stephen Curry: 28 points, 7 assists

28 points, 7 assists Klay Thompson: 16 points on 6-18 shooting

16 points on 6-18 shooting Devin Booker: 29 points, 8 rebounds

Golden State’s team stats reflect a season of inconsistency, with the Warriors finishing in the bottom half of the league in turnovers and defensive rating.

Play-In Broadcast and Bay Area Viewership

The play-in game was highly anticipated among Bay Area fans, and, as The Press Democrat confirmed, the game was broadcast locally, allowing fans to witness the Warriors’ final stand of the season. The matchup drew significant attention, both for its playoff implications and for the possibility that it could be the last time the current core takes the floor together.

Looking Ahead: Uncertain Future for Golden State

With their elimination, the Warriors face a crucial offseason. The team’s aging core, looming salary cap concerns, and questions about Draymond Green’s discipline are expected to be focal points for management. As reported by The Mercury News, the abrupt conclusion to the season underscores the need for roster changes and a possible philosophical shift if Golden State hopes to return to contention.

For now, Warriors fans are left reflecting on a season that promised much but ultimately fell short, with Phoenix advancing and Golden State heading into an uncertain summer. As the franchise evaluates its next steps, all eyes will be on how they address the challenges revealed in this disappointing finish.