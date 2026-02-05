The Golden State Warriors make a major move at the 2026 NBA trade deadline, sending Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porziņģis. Here’s what this means for all teams involved.

The Golden State Warriors made headlines at the 2026 NBA trade deadline with a major roster shakeup, trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for star big man Kristaps Porziņģis. The move, confirmed by multiple reports including The New York Times and NBA.com, signals an aggressive push by Golden State to bolster their frontcourt and playoff ambitions.

The Trade Details

Golden State Warriors receive: Kristaps Porziņģis

Kristaps Porziņģis Atlanta Hawks receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield

This transaction was confirmed in the hours leading up to the trade deadline, with the Warriors opting to part ways with two rotation players to acquire the versatile 7-foot-3 Porziņģis, recognized for his scoring, rim protection, and ability to stretch the floor.

What Porziņģis Brings to the Warriors

Porziņģis, a one-time All-Star, provides the Warriors with a unique combination of size, shooting, and shot-blocking ability. Having averaged double-digit points and significant rebounds throughout his career, Porziņģis is expected to plug a long-standing gap in Golden State’s frontcourt, offering a new dynamic as the team eyes another playoff run. His presence alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green could help open up the offense and solidify their interior defense.

Career averages: Porziņģis has consistently averaged over 18 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Porziņģis has consistently averaged over 18 points and 7 rebounds per game. He is known for his ability to shoot from range, making him a strong fit for the Warriors’ perimeter-oriented system.

Impact on the Atlanta Hawks

For the Hawks, acquiring Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield provides a mix of youth and shooting. Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft, is widely regarded as a high-upside forward who brings athleticism and defensive potential. Hield, one of the league’s premier three-point shooters, can immediately help Atlanta’s spacing and scoring punch off the bench or as a starter.

Kuminga: Known for his athleticism and defensive versatility, he has shown flashes of scoring and playmaking potential.

Known for his athleticism and defensive versatility, he has shown flashes of scoring and playmaking potential. Hield: Among the NBA’s most prolific shooters, Hield adds valuable floor spacing.

Strategic Implications for the Warriors

This aggressive trade is a clear signal that Golden State is seeking to maximize the current window with their championship core. By adding Porziņģis, the Warriors aim to address their need for size and rim protection, while also gaining another reliable scoring option. The move comes as the Western Conference remains highly competitive, with Golden State jockeying for playoff positioning.

Hawks' Perspective: Building for the Future

Atlanta, meanwhile, opts for a blend of youth development and immediate shooting help. Kuminga, still just 23 years old, fits the Hawks’ timeline and could blossom with increased opportunity. Hield’s shooting complements backcourt stars like Trae Young, giving the Hawks further flexibility in lineups and rotations.

Looking Ahead

With the trade deadline now behind them, both teams face new questions and possibilities. The Warriors will look to integrate Porziņģis into their system quickly, hoping his unique skill set will translate into postseason success. The Hawks, on the other hand, may see this as the beginning of a roster retool focused on both immediate competitiveness and future development.

This high-profile deal exemplifies the unpredictable and high-stakes nature of the NBA trade deadline, as teams recalibrate their strategies in pursuit of both short-term results and long-term success.