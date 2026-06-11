Warsh faces first Fed test as inflation hits three-year high

Inflation climbed 4.2% in May just as Kevin Warsh prepares for his first Fed meeting. Trump wants lower borrowing costs, but the data point the other way.

Kevin Warsh is about to face the earliest and clearest test of his chairmanship: a Federal Reserve meeting where inflation is moving higher and Donald Trump still wants lower borrowing costs. The Federal Open Market Committee meets June 16-17 in Washington, D.C., and the central bank has scheduled Warsh’s first press conference for 2:30 p.m. on June 17.

The pressure is sharpened by the latest inflation data. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said on June 10 that the Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in May and 4.2% over the previous 12 months, the highest annual reading since 2023. Energy prices climbed 3.9% in the month and accounted for more than 60% of the increase in the overall CPI, a reminder that one of the Fed’s most volatile categories is again driving the headline number higher.

That backdrop has narrowed Warsh’s room to maneuver. Markets have increasingly focused on whether he will be forced to signal, or even consider, a higher-for-longer stance at his first meeting rather than the rate-cut path Trump has long favored. The tension is not abstract: the Fed’s policy-setting committee is designed to weigh the economy through 12 votes, seven governors, the New York Fed president and four rotating regional bank presidents, a structure meant to insulate policy from day-to-day political pressure.

Federal Reserve via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Warsh entered the role on May 22, when he took the oath of office as chairman and a member of the Board of Governors. The Federal Open Market Committee then unanimously selected him as its chairman, giving him a formal mandate just weeks before a meeting that will be read as an early measure of whether he intends to defend the Fed’s credibility even when the White House wants something different.

The International Monetary Fund added to the caution on June 4, warning that upside inflation risks remain from energy shocks and the pass-through of higher tariff costs. Julie Kozack said Fed policy should proceed cautiously and be carefully calibrated to incoming data, a message that lands squarely on Warsh’s desk as he prepares to open his first policy meeting. The Fed holds eight regularly scheduled meetings a year, and the minutes from this decision will not be released for three weeks, extending the scrutiny over how Warsh balances political expectations against the inflation numbers now in front of him.