Washington boosts July 4 security to inauguration level for America 250

Federal officials will treat the National Mall’s July 4 celebration like an inauguration, with nuclear-detecting aircraft, drone defenses and miles of fencing.

Federal and District authorities will raise the National Mall’s July 4 celebration to the highest security tier for the first time, putting this year’s America 250 festivities on the same coordination level used for presidential inaugurations. Officials said there are no credible threats currently being tracked, but they are preparing for a holiday that will draw the largest crowds of the summer and unfold across the Mall and surrounding areas.

The security plan will include a nuclear-detecting aircraft, drone-takeover technology, TSA-like screening and nearly 19 miles of anti-scale fencing. Authorities will also close 3.5 miles of roads and 3 miles of the Potomac River, while thousands of federal agents, nearly all Metropolitan Police Department officers and about 5,000 National Guard troops will be part of the wider security posture around Washington, D.C. The FBI, U.S. Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police and the National Nuclear Security Administration are among the agencies tied into the operation.

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Officials say the scale reflects both the America 250 celebration and the risk environment they are planning against, including drones and other airborne threats. The National Mall event is being designated a National Special Security Event for the first time, a status that brings federal command structure and resources usually reserved for the country’s most sensitive public gatherings. District officials say they are also preparing for a full day of performances, flyovers and what they describe as the largest fireworks display in history.

For visitors, the security footprint will be hard to miss. Magnetometers for the National Mall event will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, and the fireworks are scheduled to begin around 10:30 p.m. Entry points will be limited, ID checks will be strict and long lines are expected. With space on the Mall constrained, officials are urging people to use public transportation and to sign up for DC250 and AlertDC notifications before heading downtown.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andy Dunaway via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The day will not be confined to the Mall. Concurrent Independence Day fireworks are planned at Poplar Point in Anacostia Park, adding another major gathering to the city’s holiday posture. District leaders are also warning of extreme heat, layering public-safety messaging on top of the security operation as Washington prepares for one of the most heavily guarded Fourth of July celebrations in the city’s history.