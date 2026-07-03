Washington braces for extreme heat during 250th anniversary celebrations

Triple-digit heat threatened Washington as hundreds of thousands headed to the National Mall for Freedom 250 and fireworks across the July 4 weekend.

An Extreme Heat Alert stayed in effect across Washington, DC, with forecasters warning of 101 to 103 degrees on July 3 and July 4 as the city prepared for the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Hundreds of thousands of people were expected at the National Mall and Washington Monument grounds for Freedom 250, where performances, flyovers and fireworks were expected to draw some of the biggest crowds of the holiday weekend.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and District public safety officials laid out their preparations at a June 29 briefing, telling residents and visitors to plan ahead, use public transportation, sign up for alerts and be patient as streets and transit routes filled for July 4 events. The District warned that triple-digit temperatures were expected to begin July 1 and continue through the holiday weekend, with the Extreme Heat Alert in effect from July 1 through July 5.

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The District defines extreme heat as an extended period above 95 degrees Fahrenheit with high humidity, and the city’s heat plan puts the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency in charge of public alerts during those periods. Heat emergencies can trigger cooling centers and other public safety measures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention links hot weather to cardiovascular, respiratory, renal, electrolyte and pregnancy-related complications, and heat can worsen existing illness quickly when temperatures stay high for days at a time. Crowds, traffic and long walks on exposed pavement can make it harder to find shade, water and quick medical help.

G. Edward Johnson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

EMS HeatTracker and NEMSIS dashboards track heat-related emergency responses in near real time and show where ambulances are being sent during extreme heat. The National Weather Service warned Washington could record its hottest Fourth of July on record.