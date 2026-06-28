Washington, D.C. plans record-breaking July 4 fireworks show

Pyrotecnico is packing more than 860,000 fireworks for a 40-minute National Mall show that organizers say could set a Guinness World Record.

Pyrotecnico is building a 40-minute, more than 860,000-firework display for Washington’s Independence Day celebration, a spectacle that will try to set the Guinness World Record for the largest fireworks show in history.

The show is tied to America’s 250th anniversary and Freedom 250 celebrations, with the National Park Service folding July 4 into a yearlong semiquincentennial program. It is planned for the National Mall and will begin around 10:30 p.m. EDT, later than the city’s usual Independence Day start time. The current benchmark, set in the Philippines in 2016, used nearly 811,000 fireworks.

AI-generated illustration

This year’s display will spread across 10 launch points, including eight barges on the Potomac River, sites in West Potomac Park and effects lining the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Moving the supply will take around 60 crew members and 50 or more trucks. Washington’s standard July 4 show lasts about 18 minutes and uses about 10,000 pyrotechnics, making the 2026 version many times larger and more complex.

The show is being assembled in New Castle, Pennsylvania, at a longtime facility where boxes of fireworks have been packed for the national display. New Castle calls itself the Fireworks Capital of America, a title the city formally adopted in 2006, and its reputation rests on Pyrotecnico and Zambelli Fireworks Internationale, two companies that grew out of Lawrence County in the 19th century. Pyrotecnico’s work draws on five generations of experience in fireworks, drones and special effects.

J.W.Photography from Annapolis via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Fireworks were invented in China and perfected in Italy. Immigrants carried that technical knowledge to the United States. Fireworks are now used year-round at sporting events, concerts and weddings as well as on Independence Day.

Data visualization chart

Julie Heckman, the association’s executive director, put the Washington show at about 10 times the shell count of Macy’s, long treated as the industry’s benchmark. Rachel Reisner, speaking for Freedom 250, said the finale is a “capstone celebration.”