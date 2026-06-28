Washington, DC to host massive July 4 fireworks for America’s 250th

Washington is turning July 4 into a 250th-birthday showcase, with fireworks, a state fair and FIFA Fan Fest all packed onto the National Mall.

Washington, D.C., will stage a 10:30 p.m. fireworks show on the National Mall on July 4, placing America’s 250th birthday at the center of the nation’s most visible Independence Day celebration. The National Park Service has folded the holiday into Freedom 250, a yearlong set of festivities marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The display is being folded into a broader civic spectacle that also includes the Great American State Fair and FIFA Fan Fest on the Mall. The July 4 celebration is a tribute to 250 years of the United States, with Washington serving as the center stage for the milestone in 2026.

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The National Park Service and Washington, D.C. tourism officials are presenting the National Mall event as the country’s premier Independence Day gathering, with the holiday message tied directly to the founding story of the republic. July 4 remains the official birthday of the United States, even though the Continental Congress voted for independence on July 2, 1776, and the public announcement came two days later.

Security and access will be tightly managed around the event area. Visitors are urged to use public transportation, with the Smithsonian/National Mall Metro station identified as the closest stop, and special closures, security access points, medical aid stations, safe havens for weather events, restrooms and other visitor amenities will be in place.

The White House via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

A separate fireworks display is also planned at Anacostia Park, where the show will mark America’s 250th birthday with its own Independence Day celebration.