Washington seaplane crash injures several, one critically, coast guard investigates

A Washington seaplane crash left 11 people aboard injured, including one critically, as the Coast Guard opened an investigation and passengers were rescued from the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a seaplane crash off the coast of Washington state after 11 people aboard were rescued and multiple passengers were injured, including one critically. The crash immediately raises questions that have shadowed Pacific Northwest floatplane travel before, especially in Puget Sound, where aircraft regularly take off and land on water instead of runways.

Washington’s seaplane routes are part of a practical travel network for coastal communities and islands, including areas around Puget Sound and Whidbey Island. That setup makes safety oversight especially dependent on maintenance, weather decisions and the pilot’s ability to respond quickly when something goes wrong.

The crash comes less than four years after one of the region’s deadliest floatplane disasters. In September 2022, a chartered seaplane carrying 10 people, nine adults and one child, went down in Puget Sound near Mutiny Bay, north of Seattle. The Coast Guard suspended its search for survivors after crews had covered nearly 2,800 square miles of water.

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That 2022 flight later became a case study in mechanical failure. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board found that an actuator had become disconnected, a condition that made it impossible for the pilot to control the airplane. The findings put maintenance and inspection practices at the center of scrutiny, not just the accident itself.

The 2022 crash also hit close to communities across Washington. Among the victims were a civil rights activist from Spokane, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family. The loss of so many passengers on a commercial charter flight sharpened concern over how much confidence travelers can place in floatplane operations that serve remote routes.

For the newer crash, investigators will be looking at the same fault lines that have defined past seaplane inquiries: whether the aircraft was properly maintained, whether weather played any role, how the pilot responded in the final moments and how fast emergency crews reached the scene. With 11 people on board and one critically injured, the case is likely to deepen public attention on how Washington’s seaplane fleet is checked, regulated and trusted.