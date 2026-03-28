Washington Sues Kalshi Over Online Gambling Allegations

Washington state has filed a lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging illegal online gambling and violations of consumer protection laws.

Washington state has filed a lawsuit against Kalshi, a prominent online prediction market, accusing the company of operating as an unlicensed bookmaker and violating state consumer protection laws. The action, announced by the Washington Attorney General, marks a significant development in the ongoing debate over the legality of online prediction markets and their status under state and federal gambling laws.

Attorney General Targets Kalshi's Business Model

According to The Seattle Times, the Washington Attorney General (AG) alleges that Kalshi – which allows users to buy and sell contracts based on the outcome of events such as elections, economic indicators, and other news – is essentially "just a bookie with a fancy name". The lawsuit claims that Kalshi's core operations violate Washington's strict anti-gambling statutes, which prohibit most forms of online betting unless specifically authorized by law.

The complaint also accuses Kalshi of marketing its products to Washington residents without obtaining the necessary state licenses or following local regulatory requirements. The AG's office asserts that this not only constitutes illegal gambling under state law but also amounts to unfair and deceptive business practices under Washington's consumer protection statutes.

Prediction Markets and the Legal Landscape

Kalshi operates as a registered contract market with the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which has allowed the platform to offer certain types of event-based contracts nationwide. However, state laws vary widely, and Washington has some of the nation’s most restrictive rules on online gambling.

Washington prohibits most forms of online gambling, with exceptions primarily for tribal casinos and state lottery products.

The American Gaming Association identifies Washington as one of the strictest states regarding unlicensed online gaming operations.

Kalshi's registration with the CFTC does not automatically grant it permission to operate in states with explicit prohibitions or licensing requirements.

Consumer Protection Allegations

Beyond the gambling charges, the lawsuit also accuses Kalshi of violating consumer protection laws. The AG contends that Kalshi's marketing and disclosure practices misrepresent the legality of its platform to Washington residents. The complaint seeks penalties, restitution for affected consumers, and an injunction to block Kalshi from operating in the state until it complies with local laws.

Industry and Regulatory Context

This legal battle comes at a time when the growth of online gambling and prediction markets is drawing increased regulatory scrutiny across the United States. While some states have embraced new forms of online wagering, others like Washington remain firmly opposed, citing concerns over consumer protection, addiction, and the integrity of local gaming industries.

Kalshi, for its part, has emphasized its federal regulatory status and argues that its contracts are financial products akin to futures, not traditional gambling. However, the lawsuit highlights the ongoing tension between state and federal regulatory frameworks and the challenges faced by emerging fintech and prediction market platforms as they expand nationwide.

What Comes Next

The outcome of Washington's lawsuit against Kalshi could have far-reaching implications for the future of regulation of online prediction markets in the United States. Legal experts say the case could set important precedents for how states interpret and enforce their gambling laws in the face of rapidly evolving financial technologies.

As litigation proceeds, other states and federal regulators are likely to watch closely, weighing their own approaches to an industry at the intersection of finance, technology, and gaming law.