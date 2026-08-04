Washington wildfire complex forces 65,000 evacuations, destroys 700 structures

About 65,000 people fled a Spokane County fire complex that destroyed as many as 700 structures, and a shelter opened as crews faced the nation’s top-priority blaze.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide wildfire emergency and issued a burn ban on Aug. 1 as a Spokane County fire complex forced as many as 65,000 evacuations and destroyed as many as 700 structures. A shelter opened north of Airway Heights for evacuees, while families across the region rushed to find housing and information about missing loved ones.

The complex included the Old Trails Fire, the Fairview Fire and the Autumn Lane Fire, burning across Spokane and Stevens counties. The Old Trails Fire started around noon Saturday in brush and grass in an open area before moving toward residential neighborhoods, fueled by strong winds and soaring temperatures. The combined fires had burned more than 8,000 acres and were 0% contained.

The evacuation map reached from North Spokane and Airway Heights to Mead, Nine Mile Falls and Spokane Valley. Fire activity reached Indian Trail Elementary, along the North Spokane Corridor, and into the Little Spokane River Natural Area and Knothead trails. Spokane County Fire District #4 issued public notices as the wildfire spread into its area, and public questions quickly turned to injuries, deaths, missing relatives and housing resources.

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Ferguson requested a Fire Management Assistance Declaration from FEMA for the Spokane-area fires, and FEMA approved the request.

The Spokane Historical Society identifies the Great Fire of 1889 as one of Spokane's defining disasters, and Cotality has estimated Spokane wildfire exposure at $21 billion.