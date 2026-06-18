Washington wildfire forces mass evacuations, possible remains found in burned home

Possible human remains were found in a burned Spokane Valley home as the Upriver Fire forced 12,000 people out and raised urgent questions about evacuation timing.

Flames racing through Spokane Valley turned a fast-moving wildfire into a search for answers after possible human remains were found in a completely burned home near Beacon Hill and East Upriver Drive. The Upriver Fire forced Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations, drove thousands of residents from their neighborhoods, and put the focus squarely on whether people had enough warning before the fire reached their streets.

By Wednesday afternoon, the fire had burned about 222 to 250 acres and was about 10% contained in the latest local updates. Authorities said at least 12,000 residents were under evacuation orders and more than 2,000 structures were threatened, while at least a dozen homes had been destroyed or damaged, with later updates putting that figure at 15.

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The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said relatives had requested a welfare check on a resident who had refused to evacuate and could not be contacted. Deputies had previously gone to the home Tuesday after a nearby house was reported fully engulfed in flames, but they were unable to complete a search before they had to leave the area. When detectives, fire investigators and forensic personnel returned Wednesday, they found possible human remains in the burned residence.

The sheriff’s office is now working with the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identity of the remains and determine the cause and manner of death. Family members have also reported at least one person missing, deepening concern among residents who were pushed out as wind helped drive the fire into a neighborhood.

Photo by Jonathan Cooper

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said multiple aircraft and hand crews were responding, and officials urged people to stay away so air support could operate safely. The fire broke out Tuesday night, June 16, 2026, in the Spokane Valley area, and the sequence of evacuation orders, rising damage reports and the discovery inside one home has made the blaze a sharp test of emergency preparedness in Eastern Washington. State officials have reportedly sought FEMA assistance as the fire continued to threaten homes and strain local response.