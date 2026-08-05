Washington wildfires destroy hundreds of homes, arson suspect appears in court

Aaron Farinacci appeared in court as three Spokane-area wildfires had destroyed more than 600 structures and displaced nearly a quarter of Spokane residents.

Aaron Farinacci, 37, appeared in court Tuesday on a first-degree arson charge as three wildfires around Spokane had already destroyed more than 600 structures and displaced nearly a quarter of the city’s residents. His case centers on one ignition point, but the broader disaster was driven by a heat wave, strong winds and fast-moving flames that pushed fire toward homes and neighborhoods.

The Old Trails Fire started around noon Saturday near Airway Heights in Spokane County, burning brush and grass in an open area before it spread north and east toward residential areas. By the time crews were still fighting the blaze, parts of Spokane County were under evacuation orders and the damage tally had climbed into the hundreds of homes and other structures, reaching 700.

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said Farinacci was arrested Monday and brought before a judge the next day. Investigators saw him kneeling near the ignition site and later found him with matches and a lighter. The arrest was tied to the Old Trails Fire, the blaze authorities have described as the most destructive in Washington history.

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The court appearance also revived questions about Farinacci’s history. Investigators had questioned him about two other Spokane-area blazes last year, and he had previously been convicted of manslaughter in Arizona in connection with the 2010 killing of his father.

The fires broke out while firefighters were working through extreme heat, with strong winds and soaring temperatures complicating the response across Spokane County.