Washington wildfires destroy hundreds of homes, force thousands to evacuate

Wildfires forced about 5,000 homes to evacuate and destroyed about 600 homes, businesses and other buildings in eastern Washington.

The Old Trails Fire ignited around noon Saturday and moved quickly north and east toward residential streets, while crews also fought the Fairview Fire and Autumn Lane Fire. Fast-moving wildfires swept into Spokane-area neighborhoods and turned a fire emergency into a housing crisis, with about 5,000 homes evacuated and about 600 homes, businesses and other buildings destroyed across eastern Washington.

Large parts of Spokane were under Level 3 evacuation orders, with officials warning residents: “Leave NOW! This may be your only notice.” Cars lined roads as families fled northwest Spokane, with orange flames visible over homes and smoke spreading across the broader region. Firefighters focused on protecting neighborhoods near Indian Trail and other north Spokane streets as the fires closed in on homes and infrastructure at the same time.

AI-generated illustration

By the time officials briefed the public, the Spokane-area fires had burned more than 5,000 acres and remained 0% contained. Officials said the Old Trails Fire alone had burned at least 640 structures, and the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex also caught fire during the blaze. Officials called the Spokane area outbreak the most destructive wildfire incident in Washington state history by structures lost.

Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide wildfire emergency and ordered a statewide burn ban through Sept. 30, 2026. State officials, including Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Dave Upthegrove, briefed the public on the containment effort, while the Washington National Guard was activated to help respond. FEMA was involved, and Ferguson requested a federal emergency declaration as the fire emergency expanded beyond local resources.

Photo by K

The 2014 Carlton Complex Fire in Okanogan County was the previous benchmark for destruction by structures, while a 1991 fire near Spokane burned 114 homes and killed two people. The Great Fire of 1889 devastated Spokane Falls.

Locke Cole via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The National Interagency Fire Center set National Preparedness Level 5 on July 31, with 87 uncontained large fires nationally and support personnel from Australia and New Zealand assisting in the Northwest.