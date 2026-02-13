Wasserman Faces Client Loss Over Maxwell Email Fallout

Casey Wasserman loses prominent clients and faces scrutiny from the LA28 board after emails with Ghislaine Maxwell surface in Epstein files.

Casey Wasserman, the influential sports executive and chair of the LA28 Olympic Games Organizing Committee, is facing mounting pressure and reputational fallout after a series of emails with Ghislaine Maxwell—released as part of the Epstein files—became public. According to Defector, several of Wasserman's high-profile sports clients have ended their partnerships with his agency, citing concerns over the content of the correspondence, which included sexual references and a tone described by many as 'gross.' The revelations have also prompted internal discussions within the LA28 board, though the committee has expressed continued backing for Wasserman.

Client Departures Shake Wasserman’s Agency

Defector reports that the fallout was swift following the public release of emails between Wasserman and Maxwell, which are available for public review in the official records. The emails, part of the broader Epstein and Maxwell case timeline, contained explicit references and a tone that led some clients to reconsider their association with Wasserman's sports management firm.

Prominent athletes—including soccer star Abby Wambach—were among those reported by Defector to have ended their representation deals with Wasserman’s agency.

Sources close to the situation indicate that additional clients are "evaluating their ongoing relationships," with some citing reputational risk as a primary factor.

The emails, which can be reviewed in full on DocumentCloud, show a pattern of communication with Maxwell over several years.

This exodus threatens to impact Wasserman’s standing in the competitive world of athlete representation, where trust and public image are highly valued. While the agency has not released an official comment, industry analysts suggest that the situation could worsen if more clients choose to leave.

LA28 Board Expresses Support Amidst Controversy

Despite the negative press, the governing board of the LA28 Olympics has, according to Defector, expressed support for Wasserman’s continued leadership. The LA28 Committee, responsible for organizing the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, has not issued a formal statement beyond reaffirming its confidence in Wasserman’s abilities.

Several board members, per Defector's reporting, have argued that the emails—while troubling—do not directly impact Wasserman’s role with the Olympics, nor do they constitute a breach of organizational policy. Nevertheless, the matter has reportedly triggered a review of ethics guidelines and a wider conversation about the reputational risks facing senior sports executives in the social media era.

Examining the Broader Impact

The controversy over Wasserman’s emails comes at a time of heightened scrutiny for public figures connected, even peripherally, to the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases. The official court files have implicated numerous business leaders, celebrities, and sports executives, with organizations increasingly moving to distance themselves from any hint of association.

For Wasserman, the fallout may extend beyond his agency’s client roster. Financial disclosures from the Wasserman Foundation and regulatory filings from Wasserman Media Group show the breadth of his business interests and philanthropic activities, which could also come under renewed scrutiny as the story develops.

Ongoing Developments and Potential Consequences

In the wake of the revelations, industry observers note several possible outcomes:

Wasserman’s agency could lose more clients, impacting its market position and financial performance.

The LA28 Committee may face continued pressure from stakeholders to revisit its support, especially if public sentiment shifts or new information emerges.

Broader discussions about ethics and accountability in sports management may accelerate, with organizations instituting stricter guidelines for leadership conduct.

While the LA28 board’s backing provides some short-term stability for Wasserman, the long-term effects of the client exodus and reputational damage remain uncertain. As official records and media coverage continue to surface, the sports business world will be watching closely to see how Wasserman and his organizations respond to the growing calls for transparency and accountability.