Watchdog says DOGE’s $110 billion savings claim was vastly inflated

GAO said DOGE’s $110 billion savings figure was riddled with errors, including grant savings it could not verify and lease cuts credited before the group existed.

The Government Accountability Office said Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency built its $110 billion savings claim on inaccurate estimates and unsubstantiated claims, leaving key parts of DOGE’s public tally unverified. In report GAO-26-108615, released Aug. 6, 2026, the watchdog said the department’s public Wall of Receipts failed to show how contract, grant and lease terminations produced the savings it advertised.

GAO said the President created DOGE to transform federal spending and that DOGE directed agencies to review federal contracts, grants and real estate leases to decide whether they could be terminated for savings. But the watchdog found that the accounting behind those announcements did not hold up. Coverage of the report said 96% of reported grant savings could not be confirmed, and Reuters-based reporting said DOGE took credit for lease cancellations that began before the organization existed.

The report also said some claimed cuts never happened and that DOGE did not accurately report actions taken on contracts. That matters because savings claims in federal budgeting are supposed to be auditable, not just politically useful. When a cancellation, renegotiation or planned reduction is counted as a real reduction in spending, the line between an announced action and an actual budget cut can disappear.

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The criticism landed immediately in Washington. Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, the ranking Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and its Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said the report showed DOGE had misled Americans about claimed savings. Their response sharpened the oversight stakes around an initiative that was sold as a fast route to government efficiency.

The GAO’s findings also sit against its own long-running work on federal waste and duplication. In its 2025 annual report, the agency said opportunities to reduce fragmentation, overlap and duplication could yield an additional $100 billion or more in future financial benefits. That history helps explain why the watchdog’s standards matter so much here: when GAO says a headline number is inflated, it is not arguing over messaging, but over whether the arithmetic can be traced, checked and trusted.

Source: WTOP News

DOGE’s public savings page continued to show estimated savings above the disputed $110 billion figure, underscoring the gap between a sweeping political promise and the proof needed to sustain it.