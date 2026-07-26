Water supply issue disrupts both terminals at Gatwick Airport

Bottled water was handed out at Gatwick as a supply failure hit both terminals, cutting off toilets and hand-washing points during the outage.

Passengers at Gatwick Airport were handed bottled water on July 26 as a water supply issue disrupted both terminals and left toilets unable to flush. Hand-washing facilities were also out of service while the airport said the problem was under investigation.

Metro reported that travelers in the airport’s two terminals faced major disruption as the outage continued, with bottles of water distributed to passengers and staff. The report said the airport was left with “no water, flushing toilets or drinking fountains,” a stark failure for a hub that serves thousands of people moving through arrivals, departures and transfer areas in a single day.

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The immediate impact went beyond inconvenience. Toilets that could not be flushed and sinks that did not work created a basic sanitation problem inside a major transport gateway, where delays can quickly ripple across check-in halls, security queues and boarding gates. For passengers already coping with summer travel pressures, the outage turned routine waiting time into a question of access to drinking water and functioning washrooms.

The disruption also fit into a pattern of operational trouble at Gatwick. In September 2023, flights at the airport were delayed and cancelled because of staff shortages, Euronews reported, adding to a record that has included both staffing pressure and infrastructure failures. An earlier BBC report described a burst water main in Shipley Bridge, Horley, Surrey, that left 100 properties without water and another 1,200 with low pressure, with Gatwick Airport and nearby homes affected by limited supplies.

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Those episodes underline how dependent a major airport is on local utilities and contingency planning. When a water main fails or internal supply is interrupted, the consequences reach far beyond a single tap or toilet block, touching passenger welfare, staff operations and the airport’s ability to keep basic services running for the people who pass through its terminals.