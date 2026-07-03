Waterspout forms over Lake Constance after violent thunderstorm

A violent storm over Lake Constance spun up a waterspout visible for about 15 minutes near Friedrichshafen and Lindau.

A waterspout spun up over Lake Constance on Wednesday afternoon after a violent thunderstorm lingered over the lake for almost an hour, turning the broad border waterway into a brief spectacle visible from the German shore. The German Weather Service said the vortex could be seen for around 15 minutes, with local reports placing it near Friedrichshafen and Lindau.

Lake Constance sits at the meeting point of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and meteorologists say that geography makes it a regular if still striking setting for waterspouts. The lake is large, its surface water was exceptionally warm after a heatwave, and the air over it was unstable enough to support the kind of rotating column that forms when storm conditions line up just right. In meteorological terms, a waterspout is essentially a tornado over water.

The German Weather Service has said two to three waterspouts are registered on Lake Constance each year, a frequency that makes the event notable but not unprecedented. Jens Winninghoff, speaking for the weather service, said in comments relayed through an interview that the pattern is familiar enough for forecasters to track it closely when strong thunderstorms move across the lake.

Weather specialists said the unusually warm water likely helped feed the storm that produced the vortex, adding extra energy to an atmosphere already primed for severe weather. The result was a tall, rotating plume that drew attention across the lakefront without leaving a visible trail of destruction.

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No damage or injuries were reported in the available accounts, and there were no immediate signs of disruption beyond the sharp reminder of how quickly summer storms can intensify over large inland waters. Even brief waterspouts can pose a hazard to boaters and other lake traffic, especially when thunderstorm cells stall over open water.

The episode fits a broader pattern of highly visible extreme weather across Europe, where heatwaves, warmer waters and unstable summer air can combine to produce sudden, dramatic events that are as public as they are brief. On Lake Constance, the storm passed on quickly, but the column it left behind was visible long enough to underline how easily the lake can turn violent when conditions align.