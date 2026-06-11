Waymo launches $29.99 premium membership for frequent riders

Waymo is charging frequent riders $29.99 a month for priority pickups and cash back, betting commuters will pay for a robotaxi loyalty tier.

Waymo has begun selling a $29.99-a-month membership for its most frequent riders, pairing priority pickups with ride credits and early access as it pushes deeper into U.S. cities. The invite-only Waymo Premier program is aimed at commuters and other heavy users, a sign the company believes some riders are ready to treat robotaxis less like a novelty and more like a recurring service.

The membership adds priority pickups, 10% cash back on every trip in the form of ride credits, early access when Waymo opens in new cities and up to five free cancellations a month. Waymo said the cash-back rewards may rise during busy times, a detail that suggests the company is using pricing and perks to steer demand when vehicles are tight. Waymo declined to disclose the exact criteria used to invite riders.

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The program will not be available in Austin or Atlanta, where Waymo rides are booked through the Uber app. That carve-out underscores how the company’s rollout still depends on the structure of each market, even as it tries to build direct loyalty among the riders most likely to use the service every day.

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Waymo Premier lands as the company continues expanding rapidly in 2026. Waymo’s service was made available to everyone in Miami and Orlando in April, began service in Nashville that same month, and started serving San Antonio International Airport in March. In May, Waymo also expanded its San Francisco Bay Area service to more destinations in San Jose and Campbell. The company says its autonomous ride-hailing service is publicly available in Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami and more.

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The broader backdrop is a business model that is still being tested in real time. Waymo traces its roots to Google’s self-driving car project that began in 2009, and one recent industry roundup said it could be ridden in 11 U.S. cities as of April. Another analysis said Waymo’s fare gap versus Uber and Lyft narrowed in 2026, which may help explain why the company is now testing whether frequent riders will pay a monthly fee for a bundle of convenience, access and savings before rivals can scale up.