Wayve and Uber launch robotaxi push on London streets

Wayve and Uber are pushing robotaxis onto London streets as ministers clear passenger pilots for later in 2026, turning the capital into a live test of safety and scale.

Wayve and Uber are pushing robotaxis onto London streets. The vehicles, packed with sensors and electronic eyes, have to thread past red buses, black cabs and dense intersections that make London far tougher than a controlled test track.

The UK has been clearing the legal path. The Automated Vehicles (Permits for Automated Passenger Services) Regulations 2026 came into force on 15 May and allow an automated passenger service permit to last up to five years. On 22 May, the government opened applications for operators to run taxi, private-hire and bus-style self-driving vehicles across Great Britain, and said passengers could book journeys later in 2026. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander had already fast-tracked commercial pilots to spring 2026, with self-driving commercial pilots due on England’s roads first.

AI-generated illustration

Uber, Wayve and Waymo are among the companies seeking approval to carry passengers in automated vehicles in London as soon as this year. Waymo began testing on London roads in 2026 without passengers and with a driver at the wheel, using a fleet of 100 vehicles. Transport for London requires any CAV trials to start with TfL, follow a safety-first approach and file regular reporting.

The government projected self-driving pilots could help create 38,000 jobs, and that the sector could grow into a £42 billion industry. Wayve is aiming to become a homegrown rival to Alphabet-owned Waymo, while Uber is trying to extend its ride-hailing app into a broader mobility platform.

Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The London Assembly Transport Committee plans to investigate what the shift means for jobs, licensing, regulation, road safety, congestion, cyber security and Londoners’ transport choices.