WCTC Graduates First AI Associate Degree Students

Waukesha County Technical College marks a milestone as its inaugural class completes the AI associate degree, reflecting Wisconsin's growing tech workforce.

Waukesha County Technical College has reached a significant milestone with its first group of students graduating from the artificial intelligence associate degree program. This achievement highlights both the college’s commitment to workforce development and the growing demand for AI talent in Wisconsin and beyond.

Milestone for Wisconsin’s Tech Education

WCTC’s AI associate degree, launched as the first of its kind in the state, was designed to equip students with foundational skills in machine learning, data analytics, and automation. The college’s curriculum blends technical coursework with hands-on training, aiming to prepare graduates for entry-level positions in a rapidly expanding field.

The program covers machine learning, data modeling, and AI ethics.

Students participate in applied projects with regional employers.

Graduates earn an associate degree recognized statewide.

According to WCTC statistics, enrollment in technology-focused programs has climbed steadily, reflecting increasing student interest in digital skills.

Meeting Workforce Demand

The launch and graduation of the AI associate degree program come amid strong demand for artificial intelligence specialists. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects above-average job growth in AI-related fields, with median salaries significantly higher than the national average for associate degree holders.

AI specialists earn a median wage of $136,620 per year, according to BLS data.

per year, according to BLS data. Job openings for AI and machine learning roles are expected to rise by 22% over the next decade.

WCTC’s graduates are anticipated to fill local and regional roles in manufacturing, healthcare, and information technology, areas where AI is increasingly integrated into daily operations.

Program Outcomes and Regional Impact

WCTC’s annual report indicates strong completion rates for new technical programs, with the AI associate degree showing promising employment outcomes for its inaugural graduates. Many students secured internships or entry-level positions prior to graduation, underscoring the practical value of the curriculum and the college’s industry partnerships.

Annual report data shows technology program graduates have a job placement rate above 90% .

. Collaborations with local employers have resulted in applied learning opportunities and direct pipelines to jobs.

As the first AI program in the Wisconsin Technical College System, WCTC’s initiative is viewed as a model for other institutions aiming to meet evolving workforce needs. The college’s approach blends traditional academic rigor with real-world application, preparing students for rapidly changing career landscapes.

Looking Ahead

The graduation of WCTC’s first AI associate degree class signals a shift in regional education and workforce development. As AI technologies become more pervasive, programs like WCTC’s are expected to expand, offering both upskilling opportunities for current workers and pathways for new entrants into the tech sector.

With continued partnership between education and industry, WCTC is well-positioned to help shape Wisconsin’s role in the national AI workforce. The success of its inaugural class not only demonstrates student achievement but also underscores the importance of accessible, practical education in emerging fields.