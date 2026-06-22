Weak rupee and visa curbs drive Indian students away from US, UK

A weaker rupee and tighter visa rules have cut Indian demand for US and UK degrees, with UK student visas down 11% and Indian F-1 approvals sharply lower.

Indian families are reworking the overseas education playbook as a weaker rupee and tougher visa rules make the United States and Britain more expensive and less predictable. The pressure is showing up in visa volumes, recruitment pipelines and campus plans, with more students comparing the UK and US against Germany and New Zealand. For universities that have long depended on Indian demand, the shift marks a global education-market reset.

Britain has been hit first on policy. The Home Office changed the rules for courses starting on or after 1 January 2024, limiting student dependants to research-based postgraduate students. That has helped reduce dependant visas and pushed down study-visa volumes. UK visas issued to Indian students fell to 98,014 in the year ending June 2025, down 11% from a year earlier. In recent migration data, Indian nationals were also the single largest non-EU group leaving the UK, a sign that the tighter immigration environment is affecting both arrivals and departures.

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The United States remains a larger market, but the signals are weakening there too. SEVP data showed 1,582,808 active F-1 and M-1 student records in 2024, underlining how large the international-student system still is. Even so, State Department data pointed to a sharp slowdown in approvals for Indians, with 12,776 F-1 visas issued in June and July 2025, compared with 41,336 in the same two months of 2024. Colleges have also been reporting a broader slowdown in new international-student enrollment for fall 2025, with Indian applicants among the main drivers of the decline.

Recruiters say the market is cooling fast. Sushil Sukhwani of Edwise International said enrollments to the UK and US had already fallen by about 20% over the previous two years and could drop another 10% to 15% from current levels. That is a serious warning for campuses built around Indian students, whose tuition payments and living costs are increasingly being judged against exchange rates, work options and the likelihood of recouping the investment after graduation.

The scale of the market remains immense. The United States hosted 465,000 Indian students in 2023, and India has long been one of the world’s biggest sources of overseas students. But with the rupee weaker and visa rules tighter, the default route to American and British universities is no longer automatic. It is becoming a cost-benefit decision, and more families are concluding that the balance has shifted.