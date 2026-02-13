Risks of Stopping Antidepressants in Pregnancy: Expert Insights

Many pregnant individuals face complex decisions about antidepressant use. Experts emphasize the need to balance mental health with potential medication risks.

For many individuals who become pregnant while managing depression or anxiety, choosing whether to continue antidepressant medication is a complex and highly personal decision. Recent analysis from Contemporary OB/GYN, featuring insights from Kelly B. Zafman, MD, MSCR, highlights the medical and emotional risks involved when pregnant people consider stopping antidepressants during pregnancy.

The Challenge of Managing Depression in Pregnancy

Depression is one of the most common medical complications during pregnancy, affecting a significant portion of women of reproductive age. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), up to one in eight women report symptoms of depression after giving birth. Untreated depression can lead to increased risk of poor prenatal care, substance use, preterm birth, and long-term developmental issues for the child.

can lead to negative outcomes for both the pregnant person and their baby, including increased risk of preterm delivery and low birth weight. Risks associated with untreated depression often outweigh the potential risks of continued antidepressant use for many patients, as noted in expert reviews and by organizations such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

Potential Risks of Discontinuing Antidepressants

Dr. Zafman and other experts point to a growing body of research showing that abruptly stopping antidepressant therapy during pregnancy can lead to relapse of depression or anxiety. For some, the risk of relapse is as high as 60-70%, particularly for those with a history of severe or recurrent episodes. Peer-reviewed studies have documented that relapse can occur within weeks of discontinuation, putting both the pregnant individual and their developing baby at risk.

Relapse of depression is associated with higher rates of self-harm, poor nutrition, and inadequate prenatal care.

Discontinuing antidepressants without medical supervision can increase the risk of acute withdrawal symptoms and destabilization of mental health.

Balancing Medication Risks and Benefits

Concerns about antidepressant exposure during pregnancy—such as potential impacts on fetal development or risk of neonatal adaptation syndrome—have led some patients to consider stopping medications. However, as critical reviews stress, most commonly prescribed antidepressants, particularly selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), are generally considered to pose low absolute risks when used as directed under medical supervision.

ACOG recommends individualized risk-benefit discussions between patients and healthcare providers, with a focus on optimizing mental health while minimizing unnecessary medication exposure.

For individuals with moderate to severe depression or a history of relapse, continuing antidepressant therapy during pregnancy is often the preferred strategy.

Expert Guidance and Patient-Centered Care

Clinical guidelines urge providers to screen all pregnant patients for depression and to offer comprehensive counseling on the risks of both untreated depression and antidepressant medications. According to Dr. Zafman, shared decision-making is essential, ensuring that patients have the information and support needed to choose the safest path for their mental health and pregnancy outcomes.

Key Takeaways for Patients and Providers

Never stop antidepressant medication during pregnancy without consulting a healthcare provider.

Risks of untreated depression are substantial and can affect both parent and baby.

Most antidepressants, when prescribed appropriately, are associated with low risks during pregnancy, but ongoing monitoring and individualized care are crucial.

Patients should have open conversations about their concerns and work closely with their care team to develop a plan tailored to their needs.

As the body of research grows, experts like Dr. Zafman continue to advocate for nuanced, evidence-based counseling that empowers patients to make informed decisions. Ultimately, the safest approach depends on the individual’s mental health history, current needs, and values—reinforcing the importance of personalized, compassionate care throughout pregnancy.