Weight Regain Common After Stopping Semaglutide Injections

New research finds that many patients regain lost weight within a year after stopping semaglutide weight loss injections, raising questions about long-term obesity management.

Study Highlights Weight Regain After Discontinuing Semaglutide

According to a recent study reported by Sky News, patients who discontinued semaglutide, a medication commonly prescribed for weight loss under brand names such as Wegovy and Ozempic, regained a significant portion of the weight they had lost during treatment within twelve months. The findings echo concerns in the medical community regarding the sustainability of results achieved through GLP-1 receptor agonists like semaglutide.

Semaglutide has become widely used in recent years for its effectiveness in facilitating substantial weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight. The once-weekly injection works by mimicking a hormone that helps regulate appetite, resulting in reduced food intake and subsequent weight reduction.

Rapid Weight Regain Observed After Treatment Ends

Research cited by Sky News and corroborated by data in the STEP 1 Extension Study indicates that after stopping semaglutide, patients tend to regain weight quickly—often within the first year. The study tracked individuals who had previously lost a significant amount of weight while on the medication, noting that the majority experienced weight regain once the treatment was discontinued.

The STEP 1 clinical trial found that participants lost an average of 14.9% of their body weight over 68 weeks while on semaglutide.

However, one year after stopping the injections, patients regained roughly two-thirds of the weight lost.

Cardiometabolic risk factors, such as blood pressure and cholesterol, also tended to revert toward baseline levels after medication withdrawal.

This pattern suggests that semaglutide’s effects are closely tied to continued use, and that stopping the medication often leads to a reversal of benefits.

Implications for Long-Term Obesity Treatment

The findings underscore the chronic nature of obesity, mirroring trends seen with other weight management interventions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 40% of American adults are affected by obesity, making effective and sustainable treatments a public health priority.

Medical experts point out that, just as with conditions like hypertension or diabetes, ongoing therapy may be necessary to maintain the benefits of anti-obesity medications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's official labeling for semaglutide notes the importance of long-term use and monitoring for sustained weight management.

Balancing Benefits and Challenges

While the effectiveness of semaglutide in inducing weight loss is well established, the challenge lies in preventing weight regain after discontinuation. Some patients may need to remain on the medication long-term to preserve health improvements, while others may explore combining pharmacotherapy with lifestyle interventions for lasting results.

Semaglutide is associated with improved cardiovascular and metabolic markers during treatment.

Stopping the medication frequently leads to weight regain and reversal of these health benefits.

Healthcare providers must balance the medication’s efficacy, cost, and long-term usage considerations with individual patient needs.

Looking Ahead

As GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide continue to transform obesity care, the new research highlights the importance of developing comprehensive, sustainable treatment plans. For many patients, successful long-term weight management may require ongoing medical therapy, combined with lifestyle changes and close medical supervision.