Welsh government takes direct control of troubled north Wales health board

After nine years in special measures, Betsi Cadwaladr faces direct Welsh government oversight, with a panel due back by October 2026 and no second chances for leaders.

The Welsh government will take a more direct role in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board after nine years of special measures and repeated recovery plans that failed to deliver the pace and scale of change demanded. An independent expert panel will now review the position and report back by the end of October 2026.

Health Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor told the Senedd that "all options" were on the table if progress fell short, and said he was "sick and tired" of Betsi being "a byword for dysfunction and declining standards". He said there would be "no second chances" for people in leadership positions, while adding that staff were "as much the victims of this sorry saga as the patients".

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Betsi Cadwaladr, which covers all of north Wales, is Wales’ largest health board. It serves more than 700,000 people across Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham, employs more than 19,000 staff and runs on a budget of about £1.87 billion.

The board was first placed in special measures on 8 June 2015 because of failings in service delivery, organisational effectiveness and the quality and safety of care, including mental health, maternity and out-of-hours primary care. It was moved down to targeted intervention on 24 November 2020, then placed back into special measures on 27 February 2023 amid serious concerns about board effectiveness, organisational culture, service quality, reconfiguration, governance, patient safety, operational delivery, leadership and financial management. Welsh Government progress reports show a 66% reduction in the number of people waiting more than two years for treatment by March 2026, but major problems persist in cancer, planned care and urgent and emergency care.

In November 2025, ministers introduced further measures after deciding that previous recovery arrangements had not produced the change required. Dyfed Edwards, the board chair, said Betsi welcomed the extra support and remained committed to delivering safe, high-quality care.