Victor Wembanyama becomes the first unanimous NBA Defensive Player of the Year, marking a historic achievement in his sophomore season with the Spurs.

Victor Wembanyama has been unanimously named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first player in league history to win the award by a unanimous vote. The San Antonio Spurs’ star center continues to make headlines with his defensive dominance in just his second NBA season, earning recognition from major outlets including CBS Sports, NBA.com, and KSAT.

Historic Unanimous Selection

For the 2025-26 season, Wembanyama was the clear favorite for the league’s top defensive honor. As reported by NBA.com and confirmed by CBS Sports, all 100 voters placed Wembanyama first on their ballots, a feat never before accomplished in the award’s long history. The Defensive Player of the Year award, established in 1983, has seen legendary winners, but none have swept the voting in this fashion.

Wembanyama is the first unanimous DPOY winner in NBA history

in NBA history He is only in his second professional season

The award was announced after a season of standout defensive statistics

Statistical Dominance Anchors Spurs Defense

Wembanyama’s impact was reflected in both traditional and advanced metrics. According to NBA.com and Basketball-Reference, Wembanyama led the league in blocks per game (BPG), averaging 3.8 BPG—well ahead of his peers. His timing, 8-foot wingspan, and basketball IQ allowed him to alter shots at the rim and close out on perimeter shooters with equal effectiveness.

The Spurs’ team defense improved substantially with Wembanyama anchoring the paint. San Antonio moved into the top ten in defensive rating for the first time since 2017, with opponents shooting markedly lower percentages in the restricted area when he was on the floor.

Led NBA in blocks per game: 3.8

Top five in defensive rebounds per game

Key driver of Spurs’ improved team defensive metrics

Redefining Rookie and Sophomore Standards

Wembanyama’s rise parallels some of the most dominant young defenders in NBA history. His blocks per game rank among the highest ever recorded by a player in their first two seasons, rivaling marks set by legends such as Manute Bol and David Robinson. According to StatMuse, his per-game block totals have not been matched by any sophomore player in over two decades.

Analysts from CBS Sports noted that this award may be the first of many for the 7-foot-4 center, citing his youth and continued improvement. The consensus among NBA beat writers and broadcasters is that Wembanyama’s unique combination of size, agility, and defensive instincts could make him a perennial favorite for future Defensive Player of the Year honors.

What Sets Wembanyama Apart

While many big men excel as rim protectors, Wembanyama distinguishes himself with his ability to guard multiple positions. The Spurs have frequently switched him onto guards and wings, trusting his lateral quickness and timing. This versatility has allowed San Antonio to implement more aggressive defensive schemes, confident that Wembanyama can recover and contest shots anywhere on the floor.

His defensive presence has also impacted the Spurs’ transition game, with numerous blocks leading directly to fast-break opportunities. NBA.com highlighted how his mere presence deters opponents from attacking the basket, changing the way teams approach their offensive sets against San Antonio.

Recognition and Future Outlook

Wembanyama’s unanimous selection has drawn praise from across the league. While the award is a personal milestone, it also signals a turning point for the Spurs’ rebuilding process. Local coverage from KSAT emphasized how the city of San Antonio has rallied around Wembanyama, seeing him as the franchise’s next cornerstone following legends like Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

With his second season now complete and his first major award secured, the NBA world will be watching to see if Wembanyama can maintain this elite level of play—and perhaps add more trophies to his resume. For now, he stands alone as the only player to sweep the DPOY voting, setting a new standard for defensive excellence in the modern NBA.