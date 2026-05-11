Wembanyama Ejected for Flagrant Foul in Spurs-Wolves Game 4

Victor Wembanyama was ejected early in Game 4 after a Flagrant 2 elbow to Naz Reid, impacting the Spurs' playoff hopes.

Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs’ rookie sensation, was ejected early in Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for elbowing Timberwolves center Naz Reid. The incident, which took place in the first half, marked a dramatic turn in the Spurs’ playoff campaign and drew significant attention from both fans and analysts.

Early Ejection Alters Game Dynamics

The moment came with the game still in its opening stages. According to reports from both AP News and ESPN, Wembanyama was called for the foul after his elbow caught Reid during a physical play in the paint. Officials reviewed the incident and, after deliberation, upgraded the call to a Flagrant 2—an automatic ejection under NBA rules.

Flagrant 2 fouls are assessed when contact is deemed "unnecessary and excessive," often resulting in immediate removal from the game.

are assessed when contact is deemed "unnecessary and excessive," often resulting in immediate removal from the game. The NBA event log recorded the ejection at 9:16 in the first quarter.

Wembanyama’s exit left the Spurs without their leading scorer and rim protector, significantly impacting their defensive and offensive schemes.

Context and Consequences for the Spurs

This ejection was especially notable as it was Wembanyama’s first of the season. The rookie, who had been averaging standout statistics in points, rebounds, and blocks, was expected to be a key contributor in the pivotal postseason matchup. The Spurs, already facing a tough Timberwolves team, were forced to adjust their rotation, giving more minutes to backup big men and shifting their defensive assignments.

Wembanyama’s season averages included over 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game.

Prior to the ejection, he had scored 4 points and grabbed 2 rebounds in just 7 minutes of play.

The Spurs’ team statistics reflect a heavy reliance on Wembanyama’s interior presence, both offensively and defensively. His absence was immediately felt as Minnesota capitalized on the mismatch inside.

Officiating Decisions and Rulebook Standards

The decision to eject Wembanyama was met with scrutiny, but aligns with the NBA’s officiating guidelines regarding Flagrant 2 fouls. Such calls are intended to protect players from unnecessary harm and maintain sportsmanship standards within the league.

A Flagrant 2 foul is characterized by “unnecessary and excessive” contact, as opposed to a Flagrant 1, which is only “unnecessary.”

Officials have broad discretion, but video review is mandatory for all potential Flagrant 2 infractions.

Both AP News and ESPN highlighted that the review process was methodical, with referees conferring and using video evidence to reach their conclusion.

Reactions and Implications

The ejection generated conversation among commentators and fans, with many debating the severity of the foul and the precedent it sets for postseason officiating. While some felt the contact warranted only a Flagrant 1, the consensus among league officials was that the action met the criteria for ejection.

For the Spurs, the loss of Wembanyama early in a crucial game could have lasting implications for the remainder of the series. The team will need to regroup and adjust, potentially facing further disciplinary review depending on the NBA’s assessment of the incident.

Looking Ahead

As the Spurs evaluate their options, all eyes will be on the NBA’s disciplinary office for any additional consequences. Fans and analysts alike will also watch closely to see how Wembanyama responds to this setback as his promising rookie campaign continues under the microscope of playoff basketball.