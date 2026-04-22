Wembanyama Leaves Spurs Playoff Game, Enters Concussion Protocol

Victor Wembanyama left Game 2 against Portland after a hard fall, entering concussion protocol as the Spurs fell 106-103 to the Trail Blazers.

Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs’ rising star, exited early from Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers after a hard fall resulted in a potential concussion. The injury not only left the Spurs without their franchise center for the game’s critical moments but also raised questions about his availability moving forward.

Wembanyama’s Injury Rocks Spurs in Playoff Clash

The incident occurred during the second quarter on Monday night, when Wembanyama lost his footing while contesting a rebound and struck his face on the court. Multiple outlets, including Yahoo Sports and the NBA’s official recap, reported that the 7-foot-4 rookie immediately left the game and did not return. He was subsequently placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol, sidelining him for the rest of the night and casting doubt on his status for future games.

Impact on Game 2: Trail Blazers Rally in Wembanyama’s Absence

Wembanyama’s early exit proved pivotal. The Spurs, who had built a lead with their star on the floor, struggled to maintain momentum after his departure. According to the ESPN box score, San Antonio ultimately fell to the Trail Blazers 106-103, allowing Portland to even the series at one game apiece. ESPN’s game recap highlighted how the Blazers seized the opportunity, mounting a comeback in the second half as the Spurs searched for answers without their centerpiece.

Wembanyama left the game in the second quarter

He was evaluated and entered the NBA’s concussion protocol

The Spurs lost the game 106-103, evening the series 1-1

Wembanyama’s Rookie Impact and Season Performance

Throughout his rookie season, Wembanyama has averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game, making him a transformative presence on both ends of the floor. His ability to protect the rim and stretch opposing defenses has been a cornerstone of the Spurs’ strategy all season. The Spurs’ 2023-24 schedule and results show that the team’s success has often hinged on Wembanyama’s performance, underscoring the significance of his absence during crucial playoff moments.

Concussion Protocol: What’s Next for the Spurs?

The NBA’s concussion protocol is designed to protect player health, requiring a series of evaluations and a gradual return-to-play process. The timeline for Wembanyama’s return remains uncertain and will depend on his recovery and clearance by team medical personnel. The Spurs’ depth will be tested if he is forced to miss additional games in this tightly contested series.

While details about the severity of the injury are still emerging, coverage from ESPN, Yahoo Sports, and NBA.com all indicate that the team is prioritizing Wembanyama’s long-term well-being over any short-term playoff considerations.

Playoff Implications and Series Outlook

With the series now tied at 1-1, both teams face heightened pressure heading into the next game. The Trail Blazers’ ability to capitalize on Wembanyama’s absence may shift the momentum in their favor, while the Spurs must regroup and adjust their strategy should their leading scorer remain sidelined. Fans can track the ongoing series and team standings on the official NBA standings page.

Looking Ahead

As the Spurs await further updates on Wembanyama’s condition, attention will remain focused on his recovery and the team’s ability to adapt. The outcome of this series—and potentially San Antonio’s playoff aspirations—could hinge on how quickly their star rookie returns to full strength.